Man Threatens Election Official, Now Charged

Introduction

According to federal authorities, a Missouri man has been charged for sending a threatening message to the chief election officer in the county with the highest population in Arizona.

2020 Election

The accusers are said to have threatened senior election officials in the battleground state, according to a second complaint brought against them in the last month.

A Massachusetts man was arrested in late July on charges of making bomb threats against Arizona Secretary of State Katie Hobbs after the state's 2020 election, which saw former President Donald Trump lose. Democrat Hobbs is currently vying for governor.

Wednesday saw the release of an indictment against Tecumseh resident Walter Lee Hoornstra, 50. A charge of making a threatening interstate communication has a maximum sentence of five years in federal prison, whereas a charge of making a threatening telephone call carries a maximum sentence of two years.

On May 19, 2021, Hoornstra is said to have threatened Maricopa County Recorder, Stephen Richer.

Republican Richer, who took office in 2020, has vehemently defended the county's election procedures and security.

Trump

Former President Donald Trump has directed his resentment at his defeat in Arizona in the 2020 election against Maricopa County, and the state Senate under Republican control last year conducted a widely criticized forensic audit of the county's performance.

A hand-count of the votes affirmed Democratic President Joe Biden's win after the study found no evidence of any significant irregularities with the election.

