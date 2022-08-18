Krispy Kreme Expects Stock Market Plummet

"So nothing has fundamentally changed from the model, right?”

Introduction

On Wednesday, Krispy Kreme said that it had bought out another franchisee and that it expects to eliminate 10 locations that don't fit with its developing model. However, investors seemed to be more worried about the company's shrinking profit margins and deteriorating outlook.

On Wednesday, the company's shares had dropped by more than 14% by the time trading began in the early afternoon.

Following the application of adjustments for one-time events, the firm reported that its net income dropped by 28% for the quarter to $14.6 million, which is equivalent to 8 cents per share.

Lower Expected Revenue

However, the firm said that it expects net income and adjusted EBITDA to be much lower than what was the first forecast along with a reduction in planned sales for the year 2022.

Because of all of these factors, the chain's share price dropped by 15% at one point during the morning on Wednesday, getting dangerously close to its all-time low.

Since the beginning of the year, the price of the stock has dropped by more than 25 percent. When interacting with investors and analysts on Wednesday, company leaders often found themselves in a defensive position.

“So nothing has fundamentally changed from the model, right?” CEO Mike Tattersfield said. “The macro environment is challenging consumers everywhere in the world. It just shows you the resilience of our brand. It’s actually growing in every single one of our countries where we operate today.”

