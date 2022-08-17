Mike Pence Urges GOP To Stop Lashing Out At The FBI

Bryan Dijkhuizen

"Calls to defund the FBI are just as wrong as calls to defund the police."

AP Photo/Charles Krupa

Note From The Author

The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: AP and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

Introduction

On Wednesday, former Vice President Mike Pence urged fellow Republicans to stop lashing out at the FBI over the search of Donald Trump's Florida home.

He also denounced calls by some of the former president's allies to defund the FBI, saying that such a call was just as wrong as a push by Democratic activists to shift money away from police.

Pence made these comments in response to calls by some of the former president's allies to defund the FBI.

"Mar-a-Lago Raid"

Since federal agents searched Mar-a-Lago last week as part of the Justice Department's investigation into the discovery of classified White House records recovered from Trump's estate earlier this year, his pleas for restraint come at a time when law enforcement officials are warning of an escalating number of violent threats targeting federal agents and government facilities.

His words come as law enforcement officials warn of an increasing number of violent threats targeting federal agents and government facilities.

“I also want to remind my fellow Republicans, we can hold the attorney general accountable for the decision he made without attacking the rank-and-file law enforcement personnel at the FBI,” he said at the Politics & Eggs event at St. Anselm College.
“The Republican Party is the party of law and order,” Pence continued. “Our party stands with the men and women who stand on the thin blue line at the federal and state and local level, and these attacks on the FBI must stop. Calls to defund the FBI are just as wrong as calls to defund the police.”

