Liz Cheney Loses House Seat

She didn't stand a chance for Republicans

AP/ Jae C. Hong

Note From The Author

The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: CNN and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

Introduction

Ms. Liz Cheney's fans argue that her reelection aspirations were dashed on January 13, 2021, when she and nine other House Republicans voted to impeach former President Donald Trump. This occurred one week after the uprising at the Capitol.

Getting Rid of Anti-Trumpers in the Republican Party

Cheney's position on the House select committee investigating the rebellion; her advertisements using her father, former Vice President Dick Cheney, to eviscerate Trump; and her comments seeking to move the GOP away from Trump's influence are all examples of these tactics.

The removal of Cheney is the culmination of Trump's efforts this summer to rid the Republican Party of many of his detractors while simultaneously boosting candidates like Hageman who have repeated Trump's false claims about massive election fraud.

Primary elections for governor have been won by candidates affiliated with the Trump campaign in many battleground states, including Arizona, Michigan, Wisconsin, and Pennsylvania; primaries for the Senate have been won in Georgia, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

Candidates who had the support of the previous President have positioned themselves to seize control of the election apparatus in a number of crucial states in the event that they are victorious in the next election in November.

If you like my articles, you can signup for my free e-mail-list here.