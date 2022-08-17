Liz Cheney Considers a Presidential Run In 2024 To Keep Donald Trump Out of Office

Cheney for President?

The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: USA Today and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

Introduction

Hours after suffering a crushing loss in her Wyoming GOP primary, Rep. Liz Cheney, the most prominent Republican opponent of former President Donald Trump, announced that she is thinking about running for president.

A 2024 campaign "is something I’m thinking about and I’ll make a decision in the coming months," Cheney told NBC's "Today" on Wednesday morning. She did not mention if she would run as a Republican. There has been speculation she could mount a campaign as an independent.

Keeping Donald Trump Out of Office

In the meanwhile, the three-term House legislator and vice chair of the Jan. 6 committee said she is focused on "doing whatever it takes to keep Donald Trump out of the Oval Office." She said she is committed to "doing whatever it takes to keep Donald Trump out of the Oval Office."

Trump, who campaigned for Cheney's opponent Harriet Hageman, has hinted at a possible reelection bid but has not publicly declared that he would seek the presidency again in 2024.

There are other legal probes being conducted into his activities, one of which being an inquiry into secret materials that were taken from his Florida home only the week before.

