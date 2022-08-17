Opinion: The Inflation Reduction Act Is Biden's Biggest Accomplishment

Bryan Dijkhuizen

"For a while, people doubted whether any of that was going to happen, but we are in a season of substance."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Bv7D1_0hJi3akR00
Just Click's With A Camera/Flickr

Note From The Author

The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: CNN and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

Introduction

On Tuesday, at the White House, President Joe Biden marked a big success for his administration and the Democratic Party by signing a comprehensive $750 billion health care, tax, and climate measure into law.

This triumph comes just before the midterm elections in the United States.

During the signing ceremony for the Inflation Reduction Act, which took place in the State Dining Room, President Joe Biden referred to the piece of legislation as "one of the most important laws in our history."

Biden's Biggest Accomplishment

Biden has already held bill signings at the White House last week for a bill that aims to increase domestic semiconductor production, and he held bill signings there for a bill that aims to increase benefits for veterans affected by toxic burn pits in Afghanistan and Iraq.

The bill signing that is taking place today is the latest celebration of a major legislative accomplishment for Biden this summer. In the past few months.

President Biden has also been successful on a number of other fronts, including the passage of a bipartisan gun reform bill, the ordering of a mission that was successful in killing al Qaeda leader Ayman al-Zawahiri, the sending of billions of dollars in aid to Ukraine to assist that nation in defending itself against Russia's invasion, and the assistance of Finland and Sweden in beginning the process of joining NATO.

"With this law, the American people won and the special interests lost," Biden told an audience of Democratic members of Congress and administration officials. "For a while people doubted whether any of that was going to happen, but we are in a season of substance."

And for the whole of Tuesday's event at the White House, the President emphasized the importance of what he perceives as his administration's successes — despite being cast off when previous discussions for his legislative agenda failed.

"Today, too often do we confuse noise with substance. Too often we confuse setbacks with defeat. Too often we hand the biggest microphones to the critics and the cynics who delight in declaring failure while those committed to making real progress do the hard work of governing," the President told the audience. "Making progress in this country, as big and complicated as ours, clearly, is not easy. It's never been easy. But with unwavering conviction, commitment and patience, progress does come."

If you like my articles, you can signup for my free e-mail-list here.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Biden# Inflation# Opinion# Politics# Economy

Comments / 20

Published by

Sharing the latest local stories related to the economy and more E: bryan.dijkhuizen@protonmail.com

N/A
10239 followers

More from Bryan Dijkhuizen

Did You Know This About Walmart? Former Employee Reveals In a TikTok

The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: BestLifeOnline and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

Read full story

U.N. Chief & President Erdogan Meet Zelenskyy In Ukraine

He repeated that Turkey is willing to act as a “mediator and facilitator”. The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: AP News and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

Read full story

The Successor Of Starbucks Is Opening In Russia

The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: RestaurantBusiness and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

Read full story
2 comments

Decline In US Home Sales; Despite Still Selling Quick, There Are Flexible Prices

The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: AP and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

Read full story
2 comments
Chicago, IL

Woman Was Frequently Abused By R. Kelly

The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: AP and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

Read full story
Florida State

Federal Judge Wants To Reveal Secret Mar-a-Lago Documents

The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: AP and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

Read full story
21 comments

Allen Weisselberg, Trump Executive Guilty In Tax Case

The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: AP and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

Read full story
1 comments

Wendy's Has Introduced New Layout

The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: RestaurantBusiness and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

Read full story

Planned Parenthood Estimated To Spend Millions For The Midterms

Planned Parenthood says its spending will help remind voters. The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: AP and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

Read full story
3 comments
Maricopa County, AZ

Man Threatens Election Official, Now Charged

The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: AP and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

Read full story
Florida State

Florida Court: Teen Isn't Old Enough To Get An Abortion

Cruel standards in the "sunshine state" The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: Washington Post and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

Read full story
24 comments

Krispy Kreme Expects Stock Market Plummet

"So nothing has fundamentally changed from the model, right?”. The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: RestaurantBusiness and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

Read full story

Mike Pence Urges GOP To Stop Lashing Out At The FBI

"Calls to defund the FBI are just as wrong as calls to defund the police." The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: AP and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

Read full story
3 comments

Liz Cheney Loses House Seat

The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: CNN and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

Read full story
8 comments

Liz Cheney Considers a Presidential Run In 2024 To Keep Donald Trump Out of Office

The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: USA Today and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

Read full story
43 comments

Chick-fil-A Joins The Breakfast Battle

The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: RestaurantBusiness and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

Read full story
1 comments

Subway Will Add Automatic Slicers To Their Restaurants

The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: RestaurantBusiness and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

Read full story
1 comments
Atlanta, GA

Rudy Giuliani To Appear For Grand Jury After Trump's Election Probe

The Attorney Of The Former President Appears For The Grand Jury Soon. The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: CNBC and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

Read full story
8 comments
Arizona State

Feds Cut 25% Of Water Allocation To Arizona Due To Missed Deadlines

These states failed the deadline and this is what will happen. The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: TheHill and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

Read full story
24 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy