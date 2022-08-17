Chick-fil-A Joins The Breakfast Battle

Bryan Dijkhuizen

Bite-sized breakfast is taking over

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22jRg8_0hJfxMun00
Brad / Unsplash

Note From The Author

The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: RestaurantBusiness and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

Introduction

When it debuts its Chorizo Cheddar Egg Bites on August 22 at certain locations, Chick-fil-A will become the most recent fast food company to experiment with a new way to get consumers to purchase breakfast items.

The grab-and-go bites are the first new breakfast dish that the chicken restaurant has released since 2017 when the Hash Brown Scramble Bowl became available throughout the country for the first time. The test is taking place for a limited period in some cities.

In recent years, quick-service restaurants have been more aggressive in their pursuit of customers who are in a rush for breakfast.

The portable French Toast Sticks were introduced to Wendy's morning menu only the week before last, making them the first sweet item to join what has been a popular roster of savory options.

There is a limited-time promotion going on at Taco Bell for a $5 Breakfast Box combination meal that includes cream-filled doughnuts from Cinnabon.

"Bite-Sized Breakfast"

Chick-fil-A is getting into the fight with a savory take on the classic morning snack.

Chorizo Cheddar Egg Bites are made in-house every morning and include eggs, chorizo sausage made in a Mexican manner, and a combination of cheddar and Monterey Jack cheeses. These bites are cooked in the oven. They are packaged in sets of four per order.

“As summer ends and the back-to-school morning routine begins, we wanted to offer our customers a new protein-packed entree that keeps them satisfied when they’re on-the-go without sacrificing taste,” Leslie Neslage, director of menu and packaging at Chick-fil-A, Inc., said in a statement. “Our guests are asking for more bite-sized, shareable breakfast options, and we look forward to hearing what they think about our limited-time Chorizo Cheddar Egg Bites test.”

If you like my articles, you can signup for my free e-mail-list here.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Food# Restaurant# Chicken Restaurant# Lifestyle# Breakfast

Comments / 1

Published by

Sharing the latest local stories related to the economy and more E: bryan.dijkhuizen@protonmail.com

N/A
10239 followers

More from Bryan Dijkhuizen

Did You Know This About Walmart? Former Employee Reveals In a TikTok

The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: BestLifeOnline and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

Read full story

U.N. Chief & President Erdogan Meet Zelenskyy In Ukraine

He repeated that Turkey is willing to act as a “mediator and facilitator”. The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: AP News and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

Read full story

The Successor Of Starbucks Is Opening In Russia

The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: RestaurantBusiness and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

Read full story
2 comments

Decline In US Home Sales; Despite Still Selling Quick, There Are Flexible Prices

The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: AP and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

Read full story
2 comments
Chicago, IL

Woman Was Frequently Abused By R. Kelly

The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: AP and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

Read full story
Florida State

Federal Judge Wants To Reveal Secret Mar-a-Lago Documents

The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: AP and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

Read full story
21 comments

Allen Weisselberg, Trump Executive Guilty In Tax Case

The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: AP and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

Read full story
1 comments

Wendy's Has Introduced New Layout

The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: RestaurantBusiness and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

Read full story

Planned Parenthood Estimated To Spend Millions For The Midterms

Planned Parenthood says its spending will help remind voters. The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: AP and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

Read full story
3 comments
Maricopa County, AZ

Man Threatens Election Official, Now Charged

The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: AP and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

Read full story
Florida State

Florida Court: Teen Isn't Old Enough To Get An Abortion

Cruel standards in the "sunshine state" The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: Washington Post and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

Read full story
24 comments

Krispy Kreme Expects Stock Market Plummet

"So nothing has fundamentally changed from the model, right?”. The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: RestaurantBusiness and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

Read full story

Mike Pence Urges GOP To Stop Lashing Out At The FBI

"Calls to defund the FBI are just as wrong as calls to defund the police." The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: AP and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

Read full story
3 comments

Liz Cheney Loses House Seat

The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: CNN and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

Read full story
8 comments

Liz Cheney Considers a Presidential Run In 2024 To Keep Donald Trump Out of Office

The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: USA Today and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

Read full story
43 comments

Opinion: The Inflation Reduction Act Is Biden's Biggest Accomplishment

"For a while, people doubted whether any of that was going to happen, but we are in a season of substance." The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: CNN and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

Read full story
20 comments

Subway Will Add Automatic Slicers To Their Restaurants

The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: RestaurantBusiness and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

Read full story
1 comments
Atlanta, GA

Rudy Giuliani To Appear For Grand Jury After Trump's Election Probe

The Attorney Of The Former President Appears For The Grand Jury Soon. The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: CNBC and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

Read full story
8 comments
Arizona State

Feds Cut 25% Of Water Allocation To Arizona Due To Missed Deadlines

These states failed the deadline and this is what will happen. The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: TheHill and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

Read full story
24 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy