Chick-fil-A Joins The Breakfast Battle

When it debuts its Chorizo Cheddar Egg Bites on August 22 at certain locations, Chick-fil-A will become the most recent fast food company to experiment with a new way to get consumers to purchase breakfast items.

The grab-and-go bites are the first new breakfast dish that the chicken restaurant has released since 2017 when the Hash Brown Scramble Bowl became available throughout the country for the first time. The test is taking place for a limited period in some cities.

In recent years, quick-service restaurants have been more aggressive in their pursuit of customers who are in a rush for breakfast.

The portable French Toast Sticks were introduced to Wendy's morning menu only the week before last, making them the first sweet item to join what has been a popular roster of savory options.

There is a limited-time promotion going on at Taco Bell for a $5 Breakfast Box combination meal that includes cream-filled doughnuts from Cinnabon.

"Bite-Sized Breakfast"

Chick-fil-A is getting into the fight with a savory take on the classic morning snack.

Chorizo Cheddar Egg Bites are made in-house every morning and include eggs, chorizo sausage made in a Mexican manner, and a combination of cheddar and Monterey Jack cheeses. These bites are cooked in the oven. They are packaged in sets of four per order.

“As summer ends and the back-to-school morning routine begins, we wanted to offer our customers a new protein-packed entree that keeps them satisfied when they’re on-the-go without sacrificing taste,” Leslie Neslage, director of menu and packaging at Chick-fil-A, Inc., said in a statement. “Our guests are asking for more bite-sized, shareable breakfast options, and we look forward to hearing what they think about our limited-time Chorizo Cheddar Egg Bites test.”

