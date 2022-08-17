Subway Will Add Automatic Slicers To Their Restaurants

It will lower food costs

Note From The Author

Introduction

This Thursday, the firm announced to Restaurant Business that it intends to install automated slicers in each of its 22,000 locations over the course of the next year.

They will begin to be added beginning this year on a regional basis, with the intention of having them in every place by next summer.

The slicers, which are manufactured by the German business Bizerba, are going to be paid for by Subway. There is no indication of how much time and money will be required for the attempt.

Despite this, it is the most recent in a long line of significant enhancements to the menu and the most significant piece of new equipment added since the toasters.

“In five decades worth of sandwich making, we’ve explored many things, tested many things, tried many things,” Trevor Haynes, president of Subway North America, said in an interview. “This is the natural next step of the evolution of the U.S. business and operations.”

Slicing In The Morning

Instead of slicing the meat specifically for each customer's order, as its rapidly expanding competitor Jersey Mike's does, Subway will chop meat in the mornings and afternoons.

Additionally, depending on demand, restaurants may re-slice meat at a later point in the day. Any leftover meat may be utilized for another meal the following day.

Customers will be able to see the slicing process thanks to the exposed slicers located up front. "to see what we learn," eateries will begin by slicing turkey, ham, salami, and pepperoni.

At the moment, the meats sold by Subway are cut at a central facility before being distributed to the restaurants. Haynes predicted that the adjustment would result in a reduction in the cost of food due to the elimination of the need to pay for the meat to be sliced and the increased availability of unsliced meat sources.

