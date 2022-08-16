Atlanta, GA

Rudy Giuliani To Appear For Grand Jury After Trump's Election Probe

Bryan Dijkhuizen

The Attorney Of The Former President Appears For The Grand Jury Soon

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0etvqJ_0hJbICh200
ruperto miller on Flickr | Public Domain

Note From The Author

The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: CNBC and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

Introduction

Rudy Giuliani's attorneys told CNBC on Monday that their client has been named as a target in the criminal investigation into efforts by former President Donald Trump and his allies to overturn the results of the 2020 election in Georgia.

The investigation is looking into whether or not Trump and his allies attempted to rig the election.

It was widely believed that he was the head of a pro-Trump legal team that had filed a number of cases, all of which were ultimately unsuccessful, in an attempt to halt or reverse election results in states that were seen to be in the balance.

Grand Jury In Atlanta

According to recent reports, he has assumed a pivotal role in the investigation being conducted by Fani Willis, the district attorney for Fulton County in Georgia.

According to a report by The New York Times, during the summer of this year, a special grand jury that is part of the investigation listened to prosecutors question witnesses about Giuliani's December 2020 appearance before Georgia lawmakers.

During that appearance, Giuliani spread various claims of election fraud and urged officials to appoint pro-Trump electors in the state.

According to the publication, Giuliani is going to make an appearance before the grand jury that will take place in a courtroom in Atlanta on Wednesday.

If you like my articles, you can signup for my free e-mail-list here.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Politics# Justice# Trump# Rudy Giuliani# Election

Comments / 8

Published by

Sharing the latest local stories related to the economy and more E: bryan.dijkhuizen@protonmail.com

N/A
10239 followers

More from Bryan Dijkhuizen

Did You Know This About Walmart? Former Employee Reveals In a TikTok

The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: BestLifeOnline and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

Read full story

U.N. Chief & President Erdogan Meet Zelenskyy In Ukraine

He repeated that Turkey is willing to act as a “mediator and facilitator”. The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: AP News and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

Read full story

The Successor Of Starbucks Is Opening In Russia

The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: RestaurantBusiness and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

Read full story
2 comments

Decline In US Home Sales; Despite Still Selling Quick, There Are Flexible Prices

The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: AP and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

Read full story
2 comments
Chicago, IL

Woman Was Frequently Abused By R. Kelly

The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: AP and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

Read full story
Florida State

Federal Judge Wants To Reveal Secret Mar-a-Lago Documents

The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: AP and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

Read full story
21 comments

Allen Weisselberg, Trump Executive Guilty In Tax Case

The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: AP and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

Read full story
1 comments

Wendy's Has Introduced New Layout

The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: RestaurantBusiness and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

Read full story

Planned Parenthood Estimated To Spend Millions For The Midterms

Planned Parenthood says its spending will help remind voters. The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: AP and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

Read full story
3 comments
Maricopa County, AZ

Man Threatens Election Official, Now Charged

The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: AP and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

Read full story
Florida State

Florida Court: Teen Isn't Old Enough To Get An Abortion

Cruel standards in the "sunshine state" The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: Washington Post and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

Read full story
24 comments

Krispy Kreme Expects Stock Market Plummet

"So nothing has fundamentally changed from the model, right?”. The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: RestaurantBusiness and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

Read full story

Mike Pence Urges GOP To Stop Lashing Out At The FBI

"Calls to defund the FBI are just as wrong as calls to defund the police." The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: AP and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

Read full story
3 comments

Liz Cheney Loses House Seat

The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: CNN and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

Read full story
8 comments

Liz Cheney Considers a Presidential Run In 2024 To Keep Donald Trump Out of Office

The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: USA Today and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

Read full story
43 comments

Opinion: The Inflation Reduction Act Is Biden's Biggest Accomplishment

"For a while, people doubted whether any of that was going to happen, but we are in a season of substance." The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: CNN and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

Read full story
20 comments

Chick-fil-A Joins The Breakfast Battle

The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: RestaurantBusiness and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

Read full story
1 comments

Subway Will Add Automatic Slicers To Their Restaurants

The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: RestaurantBusiness and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

Read full story
1 comments
Arizona State

Feds Cut 25% Of Water Allocation To Arizona Due To Missed Deadlines

These states failed the deadline and this is what will happen. The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: TheHill and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

Read full story
24 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy