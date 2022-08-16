Rudy Giuliani To Appear For Grand Jury After Trump's Election Probe

The Attorney Of The Former President Appears For The Grand Jury Soon

Introduction

Rudy Giuliani's attorneys told CNBC on Monday that their client has been named as a target in the criminal investigation into efforts by former President Donald Trump and his allies to overturn the results of the 2020 election in Georgia.

The investigation is looking into whether or not Trump and his allies attempted to rig the election.

It was widely believed that he was the head of a pro-Trump legal team that had filed a number of cases, all of which were ultimately unsuccessful, in an attempt to halt or reverse election results in states that were seen to be in the balance.

Grand Jury In Atlanta

According to recent reports, he has assumed a pivotal role in the investigation being conducted by Fani Willis, the district attorney for Fulton County in Georgia.

According to a report by The New York Times, during the summer of this year, a special grand jury that is part of the investigation listened to prosecutors question witnesses about Giuliani's December 2020 appearance before Georgia lawmakers.

During that appearance, Giuliani spread various claims of election fraud and urged officials to appoint pro-Trump electors in the state.

According to the publication, Giuliani is going to make an appearance before the grand jury that will take place in a courtroom in Atlanta on Wednesday.

