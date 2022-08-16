Donald Trump Says FBI Captured His Passports During The "Mar-a-Lago Raid"

Trump claimed passports were taken

Introduction

In a message on Monday that he shared on social media, former President Donald Trump claimed that his passports were taken by the FBI during an unusual raid that took place at his Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida the previous week.

ABC News was informed by a representative of the Department of Justice that Trump's passports have been sent back to his staff.

"Wow! In the raid by the FBI of Mar-a-Lago, they stole my three Passports (one expired), along with everything else," Trump wrote in a post on his social media platform, Truth Social. "This is an assault on a political opponent at a level never seen before in our Country. Third World!"

FBI Responds

When asked for comment, an FBI spokesperson told ABC News: "In executing search warrants, the FBI follows search and seizure procedures ordered by courts, then returns items that do not need to be retained for law enforcement purposes."

Trump's spokesperson, Taylor Budowich, took to Twitter on Monday night to post an email that was allegedly sent by Jay Bratt, the head of counterintelligence for the Justice Department.

In the email, Bratt notified Trump's team that they were in possession of Trump's passports and offered a time to collect the documents from the FBI's field office in Washington, D.C. Budowich posted the email.

Mar-a-Lago Under Siege

A statement was released by the former president on the evening of August 8 claiming that Mar-a-Lago "is now under siege, invaded, and seized by a huge force of FBI agents."

In addition to that, he said "They also broke into my safe!"

The National Archives has said that some of the papers included in the 15 boxes that Trump took with him when he left the White House were designated classified. According to the sources, the operation was connected to those materials.

In January, President Trump sent a collection of papers to the National Archives, and his lawyers have said that they are looking for any further materials that they may be in possession of.

