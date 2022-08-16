Donald Trump Says FBI Captured His Passports During The "Mar-a-Lago Raid"

Bryan Dijkhuizen

Trump claimed passports were taken

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13dPBd_0hJZGcwM00
Trump White House Archived on Flickr

Note From The Author

The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: ABC and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

Introduction

In a message on Monday that he shared on social media, former President Donald Trump claimed that his passports were taken by the FBI during an unusual raid that took place at his Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida the previous week.

ABC News was informed by a representative of the Department of Justice that Trump's passports have been sent back to his staff.

"Wow! In the raid by the FBI of Mar-a-Lago, they stole my three Passports (one expired), along with everything else," Trump wrote in a post on his social media platform, Truth Social. "This is an assault on a political opponent at a level never seen before in our Country. Third World!"

FBI Responds

When asked for comment, an FBI spokesperson told ABC News: "In executing search warrants, the FBI follows search and seizure procedures ordered by courts, then returns items that do not need to be retained for law enforcement purposes."

Trump's spokesperson, Taylor Budowich, took to Twitter on Monday night to post an email that was allegedly sent by Jay Bratt, the head of counterintelligence for the Justice Department.

In the email, Bratt notified Trump's team that they were in possession of Trump's passports and offered a time to collect the documents from the FBI's field office in Washington, D.C. Budowich posted the email.

Mar-a-Lago Under Siege

A statement was released by the former president on the evening of August 8 claiming that Mar-a-Lago "is now under siege, invaded, and seized by a huge force of FBI agents."

In addition to that, he said "They also broke into my safe!"

The National Archives has said that some of the papers included in the 15 boxes that Trump took with him when he left the White House were designated classified. According to the sources, the operation was connected to those materials.

In January, President Trump sent a collection of papers to the National Archives, and his lawyers have said that they are looking for any further materials that they may be in possession of.

If you like my articles, you can signup for my free e-mail-list here.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Politics# Donald Trump# Justice# Florida# FBI

Comments / 9

Published by

Sharing the latest local stories related to the economy and more E: bryan.dijkhuizen@protonmail.com

N/A
10239 followers

More from Bryan Dijkhuizen

Did You Know This About Walmart? Former Employee Reveals In a TikTok

The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: BestLifeOnline and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

Read full story

U.N. Chief & President Erdogan Meet Zelenskyy In Ukraine

He repeated that Turkey is willing to act as a “mediator and facilitator”. The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: AP News and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

Read full story

The Successor Of Starbucks Is Opening In Russia

The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: RestaurantBusiness and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

Read full story
2 comments

Decline In US Home Sales; Despite Still Selling Quick, There Are Flexible Prices

The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: AP and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

Read full story
2 comments
Chicago, IL

Woman Was Frequently Abused By R. Kelly

The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: AP and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

Read full story
Florida State

Federal Judge Wants To Reveal Secret Mar-a-Lago Documents

The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: AP and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

Read full story
21 comments

Allen Weisselberg, Trump Executive Guilty In Tax Case

The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: AP and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

Read full story
1 comments

Wendy's Has Introduced New Layout

The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: RestaurantBusiness and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

Read full story

Planned Parenthood Estimated To Spend Millions For The Midterms

Planned Parenthood says its spending will help remind voters. The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: AP and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

Read full story
3 comments
Maricopa County, AZ

Man Threatens Election Official, Now Charged

The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: AP and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

Read full story
Florida State

Florida Court: Teen Isn't Old Enough To Get An Abortion

Cruel standards in the "sunshine state" The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: Washington Post and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

Read full story
24 comments

Krispy Kreme Expects Stock Market Plummet

"So nothing has fundamentally changed from the model, right?”. The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: RestaurantBusiness and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

Read full story

Mike Pence Urges GOP To Stop Lashing Out At The FBI

"Calls to defund the FBI are just as wrong as calls to defund the police." The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: AP and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

Read full story
3 comments

Liz Cheney Loses House Seat

The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: CNN and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

Read full story
8 comments

Liz Cheney Considers a Presidential Run In 2024 To Keep Donald Trump Out of Office

The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: USA Today and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

Read full story
43 comments

Opinion: The Inflation Reduction Act Is Biden's Biggest Accomplishment

"For a while, people doubted whether any of that was going to happen, but we are in a season of substance." The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: CNN and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

Read full story
20 comments

Chick-fil-A Joins The Breakfast Battle

The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: RestaurantBusiness and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

Read full story
1 comments

Subway Will Add Automatic Slicers To Their Restaurants

The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: RestaurantBusiness and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

Read full story
1 comments
Atlanta, GA

Rudy Giuliani To Appear For Grand Jury After Trump's Election Probe

The Attorney Of The Former President Appears For The Grand Jury Soon. The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: CNBC and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

Read full story
8 comments
Arizona State

Feds Cut 25% Of Water Allocation To Arizona Due To Missed Deadlines

These states failed the deadline and this is what will happen. The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: TheHill and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

Read full story
24 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy