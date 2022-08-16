Walmart Doesn't Plan To Return 24-Hour Service

Don't think this is coming back

Introduction

Walmart has been in business for sixty years, which means that the company has had plenty of time to develop in other areas in addition to maintaining its reputation for offering cheap pricing.

For instance, the ubiquitous smiley emblem that was prevalent in the 1990s is unquestionably a thing of the past in our day and age, and only within the last year, has Subway begun to withdraw its outlets from Walmart locations.

But it is far from the only shift that has occurred at the company in recent times. In point of fact, Walmart has recently said that a recent modification may become permanent in the near future.

Covid Measures

Since the year 2020, Walmart has made a variety of modifications to its services in order to adapt to the shifting risks to public health and safety posed by COVID.

According to RetailWire, the business did not allow in-store refunds or exchanges for commonly purchased products such as clothing and cleaning supplies beyond the year 2020.

But as of right now, all shops have resumed the regular return policy for new purchases, with the exception of some limitations based on state or local legislation that remains relevant, as stated by Walmart. Those limits were previously in place.

No More 24/7 Services

Some Walmart customers became enthusiastic about a return to 24-hour operations after seeing a post on Facebook that went popular on August 9.

This latest post, along with other ones of a similar kind that have been posted tens of thousands of times on various social media platforms, claimed that Walmart shops will once again be open 24 hours beginning on August 14.

This information was obtained via USA Today. On the other hand, the company asserts that this is not the case.

But.

"There are no plans at this time to return our Walmart stores to 24-hour-a-day operations," Walmart spokesperson Charles Crowson told USA Today in an Aug. 11 email. In its current guidelines, the company says that it is "closed overnight to enable enhanced cleaning and sanitizing in stores and clubs."

