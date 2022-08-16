Before Georgia Grand Jury Investigates Trump, Lindsey Graham Must Testify

By The White House from Washington, DC - President Trump Welcomes the Clemson Tigers to the White Ho

Note From The Author

The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: CBSNews and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

Introduction

Lindsey Graham, a senator from South Carolina, has been subpoenaed to appear in front of a grand jury in Georgia that is examining the behavior of former President Donald Trump after the 2020 election.

Graham had argued to a federal court that he was engaged in "legislative conduct" when he twice phoned the Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger after the election. Graham's request to have a subpoena quashed was granted by the judge.

In court documents, attorneys working for Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis stated that Graham was really phoning to "explore the likelihood of a more favorable conclusion" for Trump. This was the argument made by the attorneys working for Willis.

In an order that she issued on Monday, U.S. District Judge Leigh Martin May said that Graham's status as a senator does not provide him immunity from an investigation by the special grand jury in Fulton County.

The Supreme Court

"Individuals on the calls have publicly suggested that Senator Graham was not simply engaged in legislative factfinding but was instead suggesting or implying that Georgia election officials change their processes or otherwise potentially alter the state's results," May wrote.

There are eleven pages in May's ruling that are dedicated to Graham's claim that the Constitution's Speech or Debate clause protects senators from being forced to testify. Graham argues that this provision.

"The Supreme Court has recognized that there are any number of activities a member of Congress might engage in that unquestionably fall outside the scope of protected legislative activity because they are, in fact, 'political in nature rather than legislative,'" May wrote.

