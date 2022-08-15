Fresno, CA

CVS Pharmacy Closes This Location

Bryan Dijkhuizen

Another store going out of business

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45DUmh_0hGxdfLx00
National Cancer Institute/Unsplash

Introduction

It is not unusual to come across a sign indicating that a shop is "going out of business," particularly in light of the particular difficulties that have been experienced by brick-and-mortar retailers during the epidemic and in the midst of unprecedented inflation.

California Location Closes

Many of us have our prescriptions filled at CVS, in addition to purchasing our over-the-counter drugs and everyday necessities there as well. However, the business is now making plans to shut stores, and if you reside in the state of California, this may have an impact on your prescription.

According to The Fresno Bee, a CVS pharmacy located in Fresno, California will be shutting its doors for good on September 13.

Monica Prinzing, senior corporate communications manager for CVS, told the publication via email that the choice to close the store was a tough one.

Prinzing has verified that customers who had prescriptions filled at the site on Fulton Street would have their prescriptions transferred to a CVS that is located nearby.

"All store employees are being offered comparable roles at other CVS Pharmacy locations," she told The Fresno Bee. Prinzing didn't provide additional clarification behind the Fresno store closure, but did outline rationale behind closures in general.

"Maintaining access to pharmacy services in underserved communities is an important factor we consider when making store closure decisions," she told the outlet. "Other factors include market dynamics, population shifts, a community's store density, and ensuring there are other geographic access points to meet the needs of the community."

