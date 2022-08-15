1,100 Kohl's Stores Ready For Efficiency Changes

Bryan Dijkhuizen

You can now skip the line.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wKXBY_0hGwpvec00
John Cameron/Unsplash

Note From The Author

The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: BestLifeOnline and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

Introduction

In the year 2022, Kohl's has been in the process of modernizing its operational model, most notably by implementing a new store layout and introducing tiny Sephora stores in 400 of its locations. Kohl's had the intention when the announcement was made in February, for the Sephora concession booths to take the place of the existing beauty sections in the stores.

According to the New York Post, plans were derailed in April when the owners of JCPenney made a bid to acquire Kohl's for about $8.6 billion, which placed the Sephora locations in peril.

In the meanwhile, Sephora shops have continued to open in Kohl's stores, including this month, with new sites in Bel Air, Maryland, two stores in Williamson County, Tennessee, and one Kohl's in Glendale, Arizona. All of these locations are located in Tennessee.

However, they are only available at certain Kohl's stores at this time. The most recent update, on the other hand, will be implemented at each and every one of the retailer's locations around the United States.

Skip Lines

During the most severe days of the epidemic, businesses and restaurants were compelled to temporarily stop their brick-and-mortar sites.

As a result, curbside pickup became more frequent. After the limits imposed by the quarantine were relaxed, you were then permitted to pick up orders placed online inside businesses like Kohl's.

The retailer presently offers the option to make an order online and pick it up at a location that is most convenient for you; however, purchases must be made at the customer service desk, which often has a wait.

According to a press statement issued by the store, effective the 10th of August, Kohl's will no longer need its customers to wait for their orders by officially debuting its very own self-pickup service.

"Our customers love the convenience of same-day Buy Online, Pickup In-Store, and now we're taking the experience to the next level," Siobhán Mc Feeney, Kohl's chief technology officer, said in the release. "With some of the busiest months ahead for both customers and associates, we're excited to offer Self-Pickup at every store for an easier and more efficient omnichannel experience."

If you like my articles, you can signup for my free e-mail-list here.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Shopping# Life# Business# News# USA

Comments / 2

Published by

Sharing the latest local stories related to the economy and more E: bryan.dijkhuizen@protonmail.com

N/A
10250 followers

More from Bryan Dijkhuizen

Popular TikTok Star Removes Instagram Post Where She Wears a 'Holy Trinity' Bikini After Christian Complaints

The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following:Insider and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

Read full story

Data Says Companies Pay More But Produce Less. Federal Reserve Is Worried

The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following:Yahoo Finance, Peterson Institute for International Economicsand for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

Read full story
2 comments

Opinion: Millie Bobby Brown Launched a Brand Without Any Knowledge of Beauty and Cosmetics

The Stranger Things Actress Launched Her Brand Called "Florence by Mills" The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following:Insider and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

Read full story
Glasgow, MT

Possible Thunderstorms Forecast For The Glasgow Area, Montana

The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following:Weather.gov and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

Read full story

American Pizza Chain Closes All Stores In One Area

"Trying to open Dominos Pizza in Italy is like trying to sell snow in the North Pole." The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following:BestLifeOnline, Bloomberg and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

Read full story
97 comments

Popular Restaurant Chain Faces Customer Boycott Over Menu

The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following:BestLifeOnline and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

Read full story
106 comments

Oven-Baked Pasta Available at Pizza Hut

The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following:restaurantbusinessonline and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

Read full story
Tustin, CA

Strawberry Bell Truffle Newly Served By Taco Bell In These Locations

The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: restaurantbusinessonline and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

Read full story
1 comments

Opinion: Selena Gomez's Message About Real Bodies Empowers Real Body Positivity

By Anthony Quintano from Westminster, United States — Selena Gomez TODAY Show Live 2015, CC BY 2.0. We’ve all been insecure about something at some point in our lives. For many of us, it’s our body. Being too curvy or having too less curves are things that (especially young) people worry about in today’s society.

Read full story
Olympia, WA

Local Banker and Credit Card Visionary From Washington State Dies At 93

On July 16, Dee Hock, a banker with a junior college degree who helped mold the Visa credit card into a worldwide financial behemoth, passed away at his home in Olympia, Washington.

Read full story
1 comments

Flavoured Milk Is Being Recalled By FDA

The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following:bestlifeonline and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

Read full story
3 comments

New Study Reveals That Dogs "See" With Their Nose

The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following:bestlifeonline and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

Read full story
1 comments

T.J. Maxx and Marshalls Are Under Fire

The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: bestlifeonline and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

Read full story
10 comments
Euclid, OH

Walmart & Dollar General Overcharged Their Customers And Was Fined

The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: bestlifeonline and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

Read full story
91 comments

Hugh Grant: "Drew, I think, did hate me a bit. But I admired her."

By Kurt Kulac - File:Hugh Grant at 214. Wetten, dass.. show in Graz, 8. Nov. 2014 02.jpg, CC BY-SA 3. The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: bestlifeonlineand for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

Read full story
3 comments
California State

Californian Children & Teenagers Are Facing Climate Stress

The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: LA Times and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

Read full story
2 comments

We're Heading Back To School: Teaching Shortage Still Not Fixed

The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: Tampabay, dailycommercial and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

Read full story
1 comments
Glendale, CA

Din Tai Fung Will Leave Glendale

The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: LA Times and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

Read full story
4 comments
Coral Gables, FL

Miami Celebrity Takes Over 2 Coral Gables Restaurants In Miami

The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: miaminewtimes and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

Read full story
Los Angeles, CA

Big Bang Theory Actor Lists His LA Home For Almost $12M

The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following:LA Timesand for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy