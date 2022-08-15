1,100 Kohl's Stores Ready For Efficiency Changes

You can now skip the line.

Introduction

In the year 2022, Kohl's has been in the process of modernizing its operational model, most notably by implementing a new store layout and introducing tiny Sephora stores in 400 of its locations. Kohl's had the intention when the announcement was made in February, for the Sephora concession booths to take the place of the existing beauty sections in the stores.

According to the New York Post, plans were derailed in April when the owners of JCPenney made a bid to acquire Kohl's for about $8.6 billion, which placed the Sephora locations in peril.

In the meanwhile, Sephora shops have continued to open in Kohl's stores, including this month, with new sites in Bel Air, Maryland, two stores in Williamson County, Tennessee, and one Kohl's in Glendale, Arizona. All of these locations are located in Tennessee.

However, they are only available at certain Kohl's stores at this time. The most recent update, on the other hand, will be implemented at each and every one of the retailer's locations around the United States.

Skip Lines

During the most severe days of the epidemic, businesses and restaurants were compelled to temporarily stop their brick-and-mortar sites.

As a result, curbside pickup became more frequent. After the limits imposed by the quarantine were relaxed, you were then permitted to pick up orders placed online inside businesses like Kohl's.

The retailer presently offers the option to make an order online and pick it up at a location that is most convenient for you; however, purchases must be made at the customer service desk, which often has a wait.

According to a press statement issued by the store, effective the 10th of August, Kohl's will no longer need its customers to wait for their orders by officially debuting its very own self-pickup service.

"Our customers love the convenience of same-day Buy Online, Pickup In-Store, and now we're taking the experience to the next level," Siobhán Mc Feeney, Kohl's chief technology officer, said in the release. "With some of the busiest months ahead for both customers and associates, we're excited to offer Self-Pickup at every store for an easier and more efficient omnichannel experience."

