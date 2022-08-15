Pumpkin Spice Season Starts Earlier This Year

Companies like Krispy Kreme & Dunkin' are offering these flavors very early this year

Introduction

Companies such as Dunkin' Donuts, Krispy Kreme, 7-Eleven, and Jamba are getting an early start on the autumn season by releasing items with the season's signature taste sooner than they ever have before.

Starbucks has not officially disclosed when it will return PSL to the menu this year; nevertheless, chatter on social media points to the 30th of August as the debut date for the product. The beverage was first offered to the public on August 23 in the year 2021.

7-Eleven, Krispy Kreme & Dunkin' Donuts

The unofficial beginning of autumn was celebrated by 7-Eleven on August 5 with the return of its Pumpkin Spice Latte and Pumpkin Spice Coffee beverages.

7-Eleven was the first out of the gate. As temperatures throughout the nation continued to reach record highs and summer travelers were cooling down at the beach, the slogan "Channel your flannel" was the pitch used by the convenience shop.

Krispy Kreme followed on Aug. 8, saying in a statement: “Krispy Kreme is giving you pumpkin’ to talk about with the earlier than ever release of our Pumpkin Spice Collection. We are bringing you Pumpkin Spice eight different ways—giving you a whole latte more to enjoy!”

In addition to the traditional Pumpkin Spice Latte (PSL) and the brand-new Pumpkin Spice Iced Coffee (PSIC), this taste is now popular in four seasonal doughnuts.

“Sure, pumpkin spice is generally associated with fall, but true fans of the flavor will agree that August is close enough,” said Dave Skena, Krispy Kreme Global Chief Brand Officer. “So, we’re pulling fall forward, enabling our guests to indulge and enjoy early with delicious pumpkin spice doughnuts and drinks, including our Pumpkin Spice Latte, which you can get iced or frozen, by the way.”

On Wednesday, Dunkin' announced that it will be launching its pumpkin-flavored goods on August 17, two days earlier than it did the previous year.

The Pumpkin Spice Signature Latte, available both hot and iced, a new Nutty Pumpkin Coffee, and Pumpkin Cream Cold Brew with Pumpkin Cream Cold Foam are all part of the pumpkin-centric menu at Dunkin' Donuts in 2022.

The latter is a concoction consisting of iced coffee with a shot of hazelnut flavor, a swirl of pumpkin spice, and cream. Pumpkin bakery delicacies are also available again this year and include glazed donuts, pumpkin Munchkins, and pumpkin muffins.

