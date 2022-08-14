41 People Reported Dead After Fire In Egyptian Church

Bryan Dijkhuizen

"After the firefighter doused the fire, I recognized my sister's body"

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3aIlfQ_0hGthWva00
Akira Hojo on Unsplash

Note From The Author

The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: Insider and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

Introduction

According to accounts from the media, a fire that began on Sunday at a church located in a densely populated area in Egypt resulted in the deaths of at least 41 persons and injuries to 14 more. According to Reuters, the electrical blaze began at 9 o'clock in the morning at the Abu Sefein church in the Imbaba district while some 5,000 people were congregating there for Mass.

Smoke on the 2nd floor

"People were gathering on the third and fourth floor, and we saw smoke coming from the second floor. People rushed to go down the stairs and started falling on top of each other," Yasir Munir, a worshipper at the church told Reuters.

According to CNN, Egypt's Ministry of Interior said that at least two cops and three personnel of the civil protection agency were hurt while attempting to put out the fire.

The President Tweets

"I offer my sincere condolences to the families of the innocent victims that have passed on to be with their Lord in one of his houses of worship," Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi said in a tweet.
"After the firefighter doused the fire, I recognized my sister's body. The bodies are all charred, and many of them are children, who were in a nursery room in the church," Maher Murad, a worshipper who left the church shortly before the fire, told Reuters.  

If you like my articles, you can signup for my free e-mail-list here.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Church# Accident# Fire# Egypt# Dead

Comments / 0

Published by

Sharing the latest local stories related to the economy and more E: bryan.dijkhuizen@protonmail.com

N/A
10263 followers

More from Bryan Dijkhuizen

Popular TikTok Star Removes Instagram Post Where She Wears a 'Holy Trinity' Bikini After Christian Complaints

The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following:Insider and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

Read full story

Data Says Companies Pay More But Produce Less. Federal Reserve Is Worried

The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following:Yahoo Finance, Peterson Institute for International Economicsand for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

Read full story
2 comments

Opinion: Millie Bobby Brown Launched a Brand Without Any Knowledge of Beauty and Cosmetics

The Stranger Things Actress Launched Her Brand Called "Florence by Mills" The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following:Insider and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

Read full story
Glasgow, MT

Possible Thunderstorms Forecast For The Glasgow Area, Montana

The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following:Weather.gov and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

Read full story

American Pizza Chain Closes All Stores In One Area

"Trying to open Dominos Pizza in Italy is like trying to sell snow in the North Pole." The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following:BestLifeOnline, Bloomberg and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

Read full story
97 comments

Popular Restaurant Chain Faces Customer Boycott Over Menu

The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following:BestLifeOnline and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

Read full story
106 comments

Oven-Baked Pasta Available at Pizza Hut

The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following:restaurantbusinessonline and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

Read full story
Tustin, CA

Strawberry Bell Truffle Newly Served By Taco Bell In These Locations

The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: restaurantbusinessonline and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

Read full story
1 comments

Opinion: Selena Gomez's Message About Real Bodies Empowers Real Body Positivity

By Anthony Quintano from Westminster, United States — Selena Gomez TODAY Show Live 2015, CC BY 2.0. We’ve all been insecure about something at some point in our lives. For many of us, it’s our body. Being too curvy or having too less curves are things that (especially young) people worry about in today’s society.

Read full story
Olympia, WA

Local Banker and Credit Card Visionary From Washington State Dies At 93

On July 16, Dee Hock, a banker with a junior college degree who helped mold the Visa credit card into a worldwide financial behemoth, passed away at his home in Olympia, Washington.

Read full story
1 comments

Flavoured Milk Is Being Recalled By FDA

The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following:bestlifeonline and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

Read full story
3 comments

New Study Reveals That Dogs "See" With Their Nose

The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following:bestlifeonline and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

Read full story
1 comments

T.J. Maxx and Marshalls Are Under Fire

The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: bestlifeonline and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

Read full story
10 comments
Euclid, OH

Walmart & Dollar General Overcharged Their Customers And Was Fined

The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: bestlifeonline and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

Read full story
91 comments

Hugh Grant: "Drew, I think, did hate me a bit. But I admired her."

By Kurt Kulac - File:Hugh Grant at 214. Wetten, dass.. show in Graz, 8. Nov. 2014 02.jpg, CC BY-SA 3. The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: bestlifeonlineand for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

Read full story
3 comments
California State

Californian Children & Teenagers Are Facing Climate Stress

The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: LA Times and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

Read full story
2 comments

We're Heading Back To School: Teaching Shortage Still Not Fixed

The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: Tampabay, dailycommercial and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

Read full story
1 comments
Glendale, CA

Din Tai Fung Will Leave Glendale

The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: LA Times and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

Read full story
4 comments
Coral Gables, FL

Miami Celebrity Takes Over 2 Coral Gables Restaurants In Miami

The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: miaminewtimes and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

Read full story
Los Angeles, CA

Big Bang Theory Actor Lists His LA Home For Almost $12M

The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following:LA Timesand for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy