41 People Reported Dead After Fire In Egyptian Church

"After the firefighter doused the fire, I recognized my sister's body"

Introduction

According to accounts from the media, a fire that began on Sunday at a church located in a densely populated area in Egypt resulted in the deaths of at least 41 persons and injuries to 14 more. According to Reuters, the electrical blaze began at 9 o'clock in the morning at the Abu Sefein church in the Imbaba district while some 5,000 people were congregating there for Mass.

Smoke on the 2nd floor

"People were gathering on the third and fourth floor, and we saw smoke coming from the second floor. People rushed to go down the stairs and started falling on top of each other," Yasir Munir, a worshipper at the church told Reuters.

According to CNN, Egypt's Ministry of Interior said that at least two cops and three personnel of the civil protection agency were hurt while attempting to put out the fire.

The President Tweets

"I offer my sincere condolences to the families of the innocent victims that have passed on to be with their Lord in one of his houses of worship," Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi said in a tweet.

"After the firefighter doused the fire, I recognized my sister's body. The bodies are all charred, and many of them are children, who were in a nursery room in the church," Maher Murad, a worshipper who left the church shortly before the fire, told Reuters.

