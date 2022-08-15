California Will Offer Free School Meals

The provision of cost-free lunches to students in public schools was pioneered in California, the first state in the US to do so.

Hillshire Farm on Unsplash

Note From The Author

The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: YahooLife and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia .

Introduction

According to the California Board of Education, the program, which is called Universal Meals, builds on the roots of the federal National School Lunch Program and the School Breakfast Program.

These programs provide students with breakfast and lunch at school. The proposal will be beneficial to more than 5.8 million pupils, which is the number of children enrolled in public schools in the state as of April, according to Cal Matters.

According to ABC News, the Merced Union High School District in California has already begun providing kids with free breakfasts and lunches as a result of the initiative, which will debut across the state during the current academic year.

The New Bill

Assembly Bill 130, a seminal piece of legislation that focuses on school funding, includes the program as one of its components.

According to The Sacramento Bee, Governor Gavin Newsom gave his signature to officially make the measure a law last year.

"We know that many California children are food insecure, and if you're hungry you cannot learn well," state Sen. Nancy Skinner, who helped to spearhead the program, told EdSource last year."

"When a student would come through a lunch line and they were considered to be a free student, it would create definitely a barrier with getting meals during the day," Erin Tassey, director of nutritional services for Merced Union High School District, told KABC.