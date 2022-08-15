This Fast-Food Bill Allows Employees To Discuss Wages

"Women, especially Black and brown women, have long worked in essential but undervalued jobs."

Bill Heading For Senate

After passing through a third legislative committee, a law that is the first of its kind and would give fast-food employees in California a vocal voice in establishing salaries, hours, and working conditions are on its way to a vote by the whole state Senate.

A committee comprised of employees, union activists, employers, and government regulators would be established as part of the Fast Food Accountability and Rules Recovery Act. This council would meet every six months to examine and improve workplace standards.

Only workers at quick-service restaurants would be required to comply with the regulations, which are directed specifically at businesses that are part of chains.

The statute also specifies that fast-food franchisors are, by definition, the joint employers of the staff that are employed by their franchisees.

Chain headquarters are concerned that this move may expose them to a flood of litigation emanating from licensees' employment rules and practices.

The Fast Act, also known as AB 257, will be up for consideration in the Senate until the 31st of August. The legislative body of the state has already given its blessing to the measure.

“Women, especially Black and brown women, have long worked in essential but undervalued jobs that leave them struggling to support themselves and their families,” a coalition of 30 women’s groups said in a letter to Senate members. “The fast-food industry in California embodies these inequities.”