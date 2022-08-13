The Krazy Coupon Lady: "If the system allows it, they'll go ahead and mark it down for you. It doesn't hurt to ask!"

Waldemar Brandt on Unsplash

Note From The Author

The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: BestLifeOnline and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia .

Introduction

For a variety of reasons, Walmart is the big-box shop that we most often patronize. The retail chain is dependable and easy to use, and it has about anything we may want, from basic necessities for the kitchen and bathroom to home furnishings and computer devices.

Even though you can almost always guarantee that a trip to Walmart will be cost-effective, there are tactics you can take to ensure that you locate the greatest prices and get the most out of your shopping trip.

Shop at these times

Have you heard that there are times throughout the week when you may get better deals on food at Walmart?

The Krazy Coupon Lady claims that food goods such as vegetables, meat, and bakery items are put on sale at a reduced price around 8 o'clock in the evening one day before their best-by date.

When you shop for these things only a short while after that period, you may acquire the discounted price while the goods are still in good condition.

"If you notice that it's the day before the best-by date and it's not marked down, simply bring it to a manager," The Krazy Coupon Lady writes. "If the system allows it, they'll go ahead and mark it down for you. It doesn't hurt to ask!"