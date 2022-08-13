Walmart Faces Backlash: "Deceiving Its Customers"

Bryan Dijkhuizen

Walmart is getting trouble much lately

Marques Thomas on Unsplash

Note From The Author

The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: BestLifeOnline and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

Walmart Is Getting In Trouble Lately

Recently, Walmart has shown success in a variety of areas. They have expanded the shopping options available to customers via Walmart.

Restored and increased the scope of the capabilities of their search engine for users who speak Spanish.

However, along with the positives, there are also negatives, as one customer argues that the merchant is intentionally deceiving you in order to make more money. A charge of deceit is one of the most severe types.

The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) filed a lawsuit against the business on June 28 over allegations of money transfer fraud. The agency said that Walmart had fleeced customers out of hundreds of millions of dollars by engaging in the alleged fraudulent activity.

Walmart denied the allegations, but on August 3, it was hit with significant penalties by the North Carolina Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services. Despite Walmart's denials, the retail giant found itself in another legal bind when the state agency.

According to a press release issued by the department, during the second quarter of 2022, it was discovered that customers were being overcharged at a total of 19 Walmart locations, 27 Dollar General locations, six Family Dollar locations, and two Target locations, amongst others. The overcharging was the result of price scanner errors.

However, this was not the first time that price-scanner problems were discovered at Walmart locations in North Carolina; thus, Walmart was responsible for paying a total of $95,665 in fines. In April, a total of $22,165 in fines were handed down to four Walmart locations around the state.

Published by

bryan.dijkhuizen@protonmail.com

