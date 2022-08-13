Pizza Hut Enters Sustainability Project With Farmers

Bryan Dijkhuizen

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1trrU8_0hFxwLZV00
Mishaal Zahed on Unsplash

Note From The Author

The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: RestaurantBusiness and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

Sustainable Products

Pizza Hut and Yum Brands, the parent company of Pizza Hut, have entered into a partnership with Dairy Farmers of America to develop a sustainability program that will assist participating farmers in lowering the amount of greenhouse gas emissions they produce.

The DFA and dairy suppliers will be able to participate in yearly farm-level greenhouse gas and energy foot-printing as a result of this project.

The Farmers Assuring Responsible Management and Environmental Stewardship assessment will be used for this project. This evaluation makes use of a scientific model that has been subjected to peer review. It predicts farm-level emissions and energy intensity.

In addition, the farms will be able to seek for funding to adopt further sustainability activities, such as improvements to feed management and lighting that is more energy-efficient, as well as recruit DFA members.

According to a statement released by the company, by 2025, Pizza Hut plans to source fifty percent of the dairy that is used to make its pizza cheese from farms that are enrolled in the program.

The company also noted that its dedication to producing cheese of a high quality will continue to be a top priority.

“With this sustainability initiative, we’re able to utilize technology along with our dairy partners in a way that helps the environment while still delivering the iconic taste that pizza lovers have come to expect from our offerings,” said Penny Shaheen, head of food innovation and technology at Pizza Hut.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Food# Restaurant# Business# Life# Climate

Comments / 0

Published by

Sharing the latest local stories related to the economy and more E: bryan.dijkhuizen@protonmail.com

N/A
10250 followers

More from Bryan Dijkhuizen

Popular TikTok Star Removes Instagram Post Where She Wears a 'Holy Trinity' Bikini After Christian Complaints

The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following:Insider and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

Read full story

Data Says Companies Pay More But Produce Less. Federal Reserve Is Worried

The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following:Yahoo Finance, Peterson Institute for International Economicsand for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

Read full story
2 comments

Opinion: Millie Bobby Brown Launched a Brand Without Any Knowledge of Beauty and Cosmetics

The Stranger Things Actress Launched Her Brand Called "Florence by Mills" The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following:Insider and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

Read full story
Glasgow, MT

Possible Thunderstorms Forecast For The Glasgow Area, Montana

The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following:Weather.gov and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

Read full story

American Pizza Chain Closes All Stores In One Area

"Trying to open Dominos Pizza in Italy is like trying to sell snow in the North Pole." The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following:BestLifeOnline, Bloomberg and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

Read full story
97 comments

Popular Restaurant Chain Faces Customer Boycott Over Menu

The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following:BestLifeOnline and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

Read full story
106 comments

Oven-Baked Pasta Available at Pizza Hut

The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following:restaurantbusinessonline and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

Read full story
Tustin, CA

Strawberry Bell Truffle Newly Served By Taco Bell In These Locations

The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: restaurantbusinessonline and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

Read full story
1 comments

Opinion: Selena Gomez's Message About Real Bodies Empowers Real Body Positivity

By Anthony Quintano from Westminster, United States — Selena Gomez TODAY Show Live 2015, CC BY 2.0. We’ve all been insecure about something at some point in our lives. For many of us, it’s our body. Being too curvy or having too less curves are things that (especially young) people worry about in today’s society.

Read full story
Olympia, WA

Local Banker and Credit Card Visionary From Washington State Dies At 93

On July 16, Dee Hock, a banker with a junior college degree who helped mold the Visa credit card into a worldwide financial behemoth, passed away at his home in Olympia, Washington.

Read full story
1 comments

Flavoured Milk Is Being Recalled By FDA

The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following:bestlifeonline and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

Read full story
3 comments

New Study Reveals That Dogs "See" With Their Nose

The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following:bestlifeonline and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

Read full story
1 comments

T.J. Maxx and Marshalls Are Under Fire

The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: bestlifeonline and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

Read full story
10 comments
Euclid, OH

Walmart & Dollar General Overcharged Their Customers And Was Fined

The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: bestlifeonline and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

Read full story
91 comments

Hugh Grant: "Drew, I think, did hate me a bit. But I admired her."

By Kurt Kulac - File:Hugh Grant at 214. Wetten, dass.. show in Graz, 8. Nov. 2014 02.jpg, CC BY-SA 3. The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: bestlifeonlineand for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

Read full story
3 comments
California State

Californian Children & Teenagers Are Facing Climate Stress

The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: LA Times and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

Read full story
2 comments

We're Heading Back To School: Teaching Shortage Still Not Fixed

The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: Tampabay, dailycommercial and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

Read full story
1 comments
Glendale, CA

Din Tai Fung Will Leave Glendale

The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: LA Times and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

Read full story
4 comments
Coral Gables, FL

Miami Celebrity Takes Over 2 Coral Gables Restaurants In Miami

The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: miaminewtimes and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

Read full story
Los Angeles, CA

Big Bang Theory Actor Lists His LA Home For Almost $12M

The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following:LA Timesand for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy