Pizza Hut Enters Sustainability Project With Farmers

Sustainable Products

Pizza Hut and Yum Brands, the parent company of Pizza Hut, have entered into a partnership with Dairy Farmers of America to develop a sustainability program that will assist participating farmers in lowering the amount of greenhouse gas emissions they produce.

The DFA and dairy suppliers will be able to participate in yearly farm-level greenhouse gas and energy foot-printing as a result of this project.

The Farmers Assuring Responsible Management and Environmental Stewardship assessment will be used for this project. This evaluation makes use of a scientific model that has been subjected to peer review. It predicts farm-level emissions and energy intensity.

In addition, the farms will be able to seek for funding to adopt further sustainability activities, such as improvements to feed management and lighting that is more energy-efficient, as well as recruit DFA members.

According to a statement released by the company, by 2025, Pizza Hut plans to source fifty percent of the dairy that is used to make its pizza cheese from farms that are enrolled in the program.

The company also noted that its dedication to producing cheese of a high quality will continue to be a top priority.

“With this sustainability initiative, we’re able to utilize technology along with our dairy partners in a way that helps the environment while still delivering the iconic taste that pizza lovers have come to expect from our offerings,” said Penny Shaheen, head of food innovation and technology at Pizza Hut.