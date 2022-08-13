Popular U.S. Fastfood Chain Reopens Locations In Ukraine

After a couple of heavy months

McDonald's Opens Again

McDonald's announced on Thursday that it will reopen its restaurants in Ukraine. The fast food giant informed its staff members through an internal system message that it would begin a phased reopening of its locations in Kyiv and western Ukraine after consulting with officials, suppliers, and security experts in those regions.

It is not clear at this time how many stores the corporation intends to reopen around the nation or when they will do so.

Before Russia's invasion of Ukraine in February, there were 109 McDonald's outlets in the nation, all of which have been shut down since the attack.

He said that over the following two months, the business will start working with suppliers to supply supplies to restaurants, get the sites ready to serve guests, and put restaurant staff back on site. In addition to this, the corporation said that it will establish enhanced safety protocols.

Following the Russian invasion, McDonald's made the decision to temporarily shut all of its outlets. Additionally, it shut down all 850 of its Russian restaurants, finally making the decision to do so permanently. These sites have been sold to the operator who is based in Siberia.

“After extensive consultation and discussion with Ukrainian officials, suppliers and security specialists, and in consideration of our employees’ request to return to work, we have decided to institute a phased plan to reopen some restaurants in Kyiv and western Ukraine, where other businesses have safely reopened,” Paul Pomroy, SVP of McDonald’s International Operated Markets, said in the message.

Since the plant was shut down, the corporation has continued to pay its about 10,000 employees there and has donated money to the Ronald McDonald House Charities to help with recovery efforts.

In spite of this, Pomroy said in his statement that employees in Ukraine have shown a tremendous desire to return to work and see our locations in Ukraine reopen.

“The belief that this would support a small but important sense of normalcy has grown stronger,” Pomroy said. “And Ukrainian officials have advised that businesses resuming operations will support the local economy and the Ukrainian people.”