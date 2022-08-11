iCarly Star Jennette McCurdy Says That She Couldn't Get Too Close To Cosgrove, Because She Doesn't Believe In God

Her mom forbid her

Note From The Author

The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: Insider and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia .

iCarly Star Doesn't Believe In God

According to Jennette McCurdy, her mother advised her not to become friends with Miranda Cosgrove, who stars alongside her on iCarly, since Cosgrove doesn't believe in God.

The critically acclaimed comedy, which was developed by Dan Schneider, aired for a total of six seasons between the years 2007 and 2012.

McCurdy and Cosgrove played the roles of best friends Sam and Carly Shay, who created a popular online program with their mutual friend Freddie Benson (Nathan Kress).

McCurdy describes being up in a Mormon family, how her mother, Debra McCurdy, pushed her into acting when she was 6 years old, and how her life transformed when she was cast as Sam Puckett in Nickelodeon's "iCarly."

Her new book, titled "I'm Glad My Mom Died," was published on Tuesday.

McCurdy remembers meeting Cosgrove during her screen test for "iCarly," and she had the first thought that the former member of "Drake & Josh" was cooler than she was.

McCurdy said that she and Cosgrove were cordial with one another while filming the pilot, but that they did not engage in many conversations with one another.

However, McCurdy's emotions stirred when Cosgrove presented her with a gift basket filled with sweets associated with movie theaters and a gift card valued at $100 for use at the ArcLight cinema.

"I'm really surprised that another child actor would be so nice to me," McCurdy wrote. "Usually there's such a sense of competition. This gesture is the opposite of that. I'm touched."

"On set, Miranda said cuss words like 'shit' and 'ass,' and she took the Lord's name in vain at least 50 times a day," McCurdy wrote in her memoir. "Mom warned me not to get too close to Miranda because she doesn't believe in God. (Nathan is OK for me to get close to, Mom says, because he does. 'Southern Baptists are no Mormons, but at least we've got Jesus in common.)"