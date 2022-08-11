Christina Aguilera Wears Holy Trinity Bikini

Addison Rae got slammed for it last week

Seth Doyle on Unsplash

The previous week, Addison Rae received backlash for wearing a bikini that some people deemed to be blasphemous. However, it has come to light that Christina Aguilera had an identical one, although with the message inscribed in a different language.

In the photos that Christina posted of herself wearing the bikini, which featured the inscriptions "Pere," "Fils," and "Saint Esprit" (which translates to "father," "son," and "holy spirit") across the front and bottoms, the singer flaunted some seriously chiseled abs in the process.

This was all before the controversy erupted.

In any case, it is obvious that she enjoys wearing this bikini as much as she does since she has posted a variety of photos and video of herself modeling it, displaying her toned abdominal muscles, legs, and arms from a variety of different perspectives.

The comments were filled with people talking about it.

Christina recently opened up to Health magazine about her body image. “We all have our good days and our bad days in how we feel about ourselves,” she said. “Entering this business, I hated being super skinny. Once I turned 21, I started filling out a little bit, and I was loving my new curves. I appreciated having a booty.”

Christina said she has “a hard time looking at the early pictures of myself because I remember feeling so insecure.” Because of this, she said, “I would never want to relive my 20s—you're so in your own head and finding your confidence. As you age, you stop comparing yourself to other people and start appreciating your own body and owning it.”