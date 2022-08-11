Video Released Of Britney Spears Arguing With Her Son By Ex-Husband

Ex-husband Kevin Federline has taken to social media to reveal footage in which Britney Spears can be seen engaging in what seems to be a dispute with her two boys.

The previous week, Federline gave an interview to the Daily Mail in which he discussed the pop star's relationship with their two sons, Sean Preston, who is 16 years old, and Jayden, who is 15 years old. In the interview, Federline stated that their sons "have decided that they are not seeing her right now."

After the couple split in 2007, Federline was awarded sole custody of their children the following year.

Since the exclusive interview, Spears and her new husband Sam Asghari have issued a response on Instagram, stating that her relationship with her children ought to be treated as a private matter.

Spears wrote in a post that has since been removed that she thought it was "hateful" that her boys didn't connect with her when they came to see her when she was under conservatorship but instead went straight to their rooms instead of spending time with their mother.

As a reaction to this, Federline shared three videos on Spears's Instagram account that he said were filmed by their children and seem to show Spears engaging in conflict with them.

"I can not sit back and let my sons be accused in this way after what they've been through," Federline captioned the post. "As much as it hurts us, we decided as a family to post these videos the boys took when they were 11 & 12. This isn't even the worst of it. The lies have to stop. I hope our kids grow up to be better than this. #NeverFearTruth."

