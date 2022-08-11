Big Louisiana Restaurant Chain Expanding To China

Bryan Dijkhuizen

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mnpqc_0hDGWX2k00
Door No machine-readable author provided. WhisperToMe assumed (based on copyright claims). - No mach

Note From The Author

The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: RestaurantBusinessOnline and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

Popeyes's Moving

Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen, a chicken restaurant chain established in Miami, said on Wednesday that it has reached a deal with Cartesian Capital Group to open stores in China over the course of the next several years.

As a result of this, Popeyes will be able to enter a nation that is mostly controlled by its long-standing competitor, KFC.

If Cartesian's recent performance is any indicator, Popeyes might advance at a rapid pace. In 2019, the company began the process of building Tim Hortons outlets. There are now 450 outlets of the Canadian coffee and doughnut chain located around the nation.

Tim Hortons and Popeyes are both owned by Restaurant Brands International, which has its headquarters in Toronto.

The Chinese market is a gold mine for American firms that are looking to expand their presence overseas. It now has the world's second-largest economy and is expanding at a very fast rate. A great number of restaurant companies are working aggressively to expand their operations.

Companies like KFC, McDonald's, and Starbucks, amongst many others, are rapidly expanding their unit counts, while businesses like Papa John's and Domino's are actively pursuing expansion in this sector.

“We are excited to build on our long-standing and successful relationship with RBI, spanning over a decade and most recently including our rapid development of more than 450 Tim Hortons cafes across China,” Cartesian Managing Partner Peter Yu said in a statement.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Food# Restaurant# Louisiana# China# Chicken

Comments / 12

Published by

Sharing the latest local stories related to the economy and more E: bryan.dijkhuizen@protonmail.com

N/A
10036 followers

More from Bryan Dijkhuizen

Popular TikTok Star Removes Instagram Post Where She Wears a 'Holy Trinity' Bikini After Christian Complaints

The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following:Insider and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

Read full story

Data Says Companies Pay More But Produce Less. Federal Reserve Is Worried

The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following:Yahoo Finance, Peterson Institute for International Economicsand for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

Read full story
2 comments

Opinion: Millie Bobby Brown Launched a Brand Without Any Knowledge of Beauty and Cosmetics

The Stranger Things Actress Launched Her Brand Called "Florence by Mills" The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following:Insider and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

Read full story
Glasgow, MT

Possible Thunderstorms Forecast For The Glasgow Area, Montana

The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following:Weather.gov and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

Read full story

American Pizza Chain Closes All Stores In One Area

"Trying to open Dominos Pizza in Italy is like trying to sell snow in the North Pole." The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following:BestLifeOnline, Bloomberg and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

Read full story
97 comments

Popular Restaurant Chain Faces Customer Boycott Over Menu

The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following:BestLifeOnline and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

Read full story
104 comments

Oven-Baked Pasta Available at Pizza Hut

The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following:restaurantbusinessonline and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

Read full story
Tustin, CA

Strawberry Bell Truffle Newly Served By Taco Bell In These Locations

The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: restaurantbusinessonline and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

Read full story
1 comments

Opinion: Selena Gomez's Message About Real Bodies Empowers Real Body Positivity

By Anthony Quintano from Westminster, United States — Selena Gomez TODAY Show Live 2015, CC BY 2.0. We’ve all been insecure about something at some point in our lives. For many of us, it’s our body. Being too curvy or having too less curves are things that (especially young) people worry about in today’s society.

Read full story
Olympia, WA

Local Banker and Credit Card Visionary From Washington State Dies At 93

On July 16, Dee Hock, a banker with a junior college degree who helped mold the Visa credit card into a worldwide financial behemoth, passed away at his home in Olympia, Washington.

Read full story
1 comments

Flavoured Milk Is Being Recalled By FDA

The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following:bestlifeonline and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

Read full story
3 comments

New Study Reveals That Dogs "See" With Their Nose

The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following:bestlifeonline and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

Read full story
1 comments

T.J. Maxx and Marshalls Are Under Fire

The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: bestlifeonline and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

Read full story
10 comments

Walmart & Dollar General Overcharged Their Customers And Was Fined

The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: bestlifeonline and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

Read full story
84 comments

Hugh Grant: "Drew, I think, did hate me a bit. But I admired her."

By Kurt Kulac - File:Hugh Grant at 214. Wetten, dass.. show in Graz, 8. Nov. 2014 02.jpg, CC BY-SA 3. The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: bestlifeonlineand for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

Read full story
3 comments
California State

Californian Children & Teenagers Are Facing Climate Stress

The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: LA Times and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

Read full story
2 comments

We're Heading Back To School: Teaching Shortage Still Not Fixed

The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: Tampabay, dailycommercial and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

Read full story
1 comments
Glendale, CA

Din Tai Fung Will Leave Glendale

The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: LA Times and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

Read full story
4 comments
Coral Gables, FL

Miami Celebrity Takes Over 2 Coral Gables Restaurants In Miami

The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: miaminewtimes and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

Read full story
Los Angeles, CA

Big Bang Theory Actor Lists His LA Home For Almost $12M

The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following:LA Timesand for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy