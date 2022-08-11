Door No machine-readable author provided. WhisperToMe assumed (based on copyright claims). - No mach

Note From The Author

The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: RestaurantBusinessOnline and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia .

Popeyes's Moving

Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen, a chicken restaurant chain established in Miami, said on Wednesday that it has reached a deal with Cartesian Capital Group to open stores in China over the course of the next several years.

As a result of this, Popeyes will be able to enter a nation that is mostly controlled by its long-standing competitor, KFC.

If Cartesian's recent performance is any indicator, Popeyes might advance at a rapid pace. In 2019, the company began the process of building Tim Hortons outlets. There are now 450 outlets of the Canadian coffee and doughnut chain located around the nation.

Tim Hortons and Popeyes are both owned by Restaurant Brands International, which has its headquarters in Toronto.

The Chinese market is a gold mine for American firms that are looking to expand their presence overseas. It now has the world's second-largest economy and is expanding at a very fast rate. A great number of restaurant companies are working aggressively to expand their operations.

Companies like KFC, McDonald's, and Starbucks, amongst many others, are rapidly expanding their unit counts, while businesses like Papa John's and Domino's are actively pursuing expansion in this sector.

“We are excited to build on our long-standing and successful relationship with RBI, spanning over a decade and most recently including our rapid development of more than 450 Tim Hortons cafes across China,” Cartesian Managing Partner Peter Yu said in a statement.