Popular TikTok Star Removes Instagram Post Where She Wears a 'Holy Trinity' Bikini After Christian Complaints

Viral Photo Removed

TikTok sensation Addison Rae has removed a viral photo of her wearing a bikini that was drawing criticism from influential Christians. (You can check that photo out here)

According to PopBuzz, the message in question was published on her account on August 2, however, it can no longer be read.

It featured Rae, who has more than 40 million followers on Instagram, wearing a white bikini that was emblazoned with the words "Father," "Son," and "Holy Spirit," respectively, on each side of the top and on the bottom, respectively.

Insider was able to see the comments that were posted below Rae's now-deleted image. The comments stated that the bikini was offensive to Christians and criticized Rae for promoting it. Since then, many Addison Rae fan accounts have published the picture on Twitter, which is where the ongoing criticism was first seen.

On neither her Instagram nor her TikTok account has Rae provided any public commentary on the matter as of yet.

On the other hand, a number of people on Twitter supported Rae's remark. One of these people said that they identified as a Christian and that they were "not offended by it at all."

In a picture that was published on April 4 on her Instagram account, Victoria De Angelis, a member of the Italian rock band Maneskin, can be seen wearing a crucifix necklace in addition to a black version of the bathing suit top.