Opinion: Millie Bobby Brown Launched a Brand Without Any Knowledge of Beauty and Cosmetics

The Stranger Things Actress Launched Her Brand Called "Florence by Mills"

Image by Raphael Lovaski's on Unsplash

Note From The Author

The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: Insider and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia .

She wanted to learn

Millie Bobby Brown has said that the reason she launched her beauty line, Florence by Mills, is because she is completely clueless about the fashion and cosmetics business and wanted to learn as she went along.

The star of "Stranger Things" gave an interview to Emily Zemler of Allure for the cover story for the September issue of the magazine, which was released on Wednesday.

Brown has said that the launch of her cosmetics line, which she launched in 2019, was initially a hobby for her. In spite of this, the brand has gained recognition over the last several years, which presented her with a learning opportunity.

"I don't know anything about beauty and skin care," Brown told the outlet. "That's why I created this. I'm going to take you on this journey with me, so we can learn more about botanicals, serums, fruit and vegetable extracts, enzymes. Things that are so important for your skin, but we don't know about because we're young."

Brown's education became public knowledge when she was accused of lying about her beauty regimen in a video that was published many months after the debut of Florence by Mills.

Brown said to Allure that she has continued to suffer from the hostility she receives online, and she has now deleted the social media applications from her phone.

She said that the only way she connects with her followers is via blog articles published on the website of her beauty company, but she acknowledges that she has a good impact on the lives of young people despite this.

Thanks for reading.