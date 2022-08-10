Opinion: Millie Bobby Brown Launched a Brand Without Any Knowledge of Beauty and Cosmetics

Bryan Dijkhuizen

The Stranger Things Actress Launched Her Brand Called "Florence by Mills"

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fSmqO_0hCIiotK00
Image by Raphael Lovaski's on Unsplash

Note From The Author

The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: Insider and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

She wanted to learn

Millie Bobby Brown has said that the reason she launched her beauty line, Florence by Mills, is because she is completely clueless about the fashion and cosmetics business and wanted to learn as she went along.

The star of "Stranger Things" gave an interview to Emily Zemler of Allure for the cover story for the September issue of the magazine, which was released on Wednesday.

Brown has said that the launch of her cosmetics line, which she launched in 2019, was initially a hobby for her. In spite of this, the brand has gained recognition over the last several years, which presented her with a learning opportunity.

"I don't know anything about beauty and skin care," Brown told the outlet. "That's why I created this. I'm going to take you on this journey with me, so we can learn more about botanicals, serums, fruit and vegetable extracts, enzymes. Things that are so important for your skin, but we don't know about because we're young."

Brown's education became public knowledge when she was accused of lying about her beauty regimen in a video that was published many months after the debut of Florence by Mills.

Brown said to Allure that she has continued to suffer from the hostility she receives online, and she has now deleted the social media applications from her phone.

She said that the only way she connects with her followers is via blog articles published on the website of her beauty company, but she acknowledges that she has a good impact on the lives of young people despite this.

Thanks for reading.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Celebrity# Beauty# Cosmetics# Stranger Things# Business

Comments / 0

Published by

Sharing the latest local stories related to the economy and more E: bryan.dijkhuizen@protonmail.com

N/A
9747 followers

More from Bryan Dijkhuizen

Popular TikTok Star Removes Instagram Post Where She Wears a 'Holy Trinity' Bikini After Christian Complaints

The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following:Insider and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

Read full story

Data Says Companies Pay More But Produce Less. Federal Reserve Is Worried

The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following:Yahoo Finance, Peterson Institute for International Economicsand for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

Read full story
2 comments
Glasgow, MT

Possible Thunderstorms Forecast For The Glasgow Area, Montana

The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following:Weather.gov and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

Read full story

American Pizza Chain Closes All Stores In One Area

"Trying to open Dominos Pizza in Italy is like trying to sell snow in the North Pole." The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following:BestLifeOnline, Bloomberg and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

Read full story
95 comments

Popular Restaurant Chain Faces Customer Boycott Over Menu

The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following:BestLifeOnline and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

Read full story
104 comments

Oven-Baked Pasta Available at Pizza Hut

The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following:restaurantbusinessonline and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

Read full story
Tustin, CA

Strawberry Bell Truffle Newly Served By Taco Bell In These Locations

The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: restaurantbusinessonline and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

Read full story
1 comments

Opinion: Selena Gomez's Message About Real Bodies Empowers Real Body Positivity

By Anthony Quintano from Westminster, United States — Selena Gomez TODAY Show Live 2015, CC BY 2.0. We’ve all been insecure about something at some point in our lives. For many of us, it’s our body. Being too curvy or having too less curves are things that (especially young) people worry about in today’s society.

Read full story
Olympia, WA

Local Banker and Credit Card Visionary From Washington State Dies At 93

On July 16, Dee Hock, a banker with a junior college degree who helped mold the Visa credit card into a worldwide financial behemoth, passed away at his home in Olympia, Washington.

Read full story
1 comments

Flavoured Milk Is Being Recalled By FDA

The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following:bestlifeonline and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

Read full story
3 comments

New Study Reveals That Dogs "See" With Their Nose

The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following:bestlifeonline and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

Read full story
1 comments

T.J. Maxx and Marshalls Are Under Fire

The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: bestlifeonline and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

Read full story
10 comments
Euclid, OH

Walmart & Dollar General Overcharged Their Customers And Was Fined

The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: bestlifeonline and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

Read full story
84 comments

Hugh Grant: "Drew, I think, did hate me a bit. But I admired her."

By Kurt Kulac - File:Hugh Grant at 214. Wetten, dass.. show in Graz, 8. Nov. 2014 02.jpg, CC BY-SA 3. The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: bestlifeonlineand for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

Read full story
3 comments
California State

Californian Children & Teenagers Are Facing Climate Stress

The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: LA Times and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

Read full story
2 comments

We're Heading Back To School: Teaching Shortage Still Not Fixed

The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: Tampabay, dailycommercial and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

Read full story
1 comments
Glendale, CA

Din Tai Fung Will Leave Glendale

The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: LA Times and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

Read full story
4 comments
Coral Gables, FL

Miami Celebrity Takes Over 2 Coral Gables Restaurants In Miami

The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: miaminewtimes and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

Read full story
Los Angeles, CA

Big Bang Theory Actor Lists His LA Home For Almost $12M

The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following:LA Timesand for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy