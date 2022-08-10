Possible Thunderstorms Forecast For The Glasgow Area, Montana

Flash Dantz on Unsplash

Note From The Author

The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: Weather.gov and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia .

Moisture & Instability

An upper ridge that stretches from the central Rockies to the central and southern Plains states mostly exerts its effect over this region. This ridge may be found in this location.

There is a rush of monsoonal moisture heading northward all the way from the Desert Southwest up into the Pacific Northwest. An upper low located off the coast of the Pacific Northwest is causing this to move northward.

This low will continue to move northeast into Canada over the next few days, which will have the effect of dampening the upper ridge a little bit over us but will also make it possible for the surge of monsoonal moisture and instability to move east across Montana and into our region late on Saturday and Sunday.

This will make it possible for there to be a greater probability of thunderstorms, some of which may linger for several days.

The upper ridge will begin to rebuild over the Pacific Northwest throughout the next week, which will result in our region seeing a few degrees of cooling and maybe an isolated thunderstorm when the flow shifts further to the northwest by the middle of the following week.

Late tonight, easterly winds will lessen to 10 to 15 knots, and on Thursday, they will remain at the same levels.