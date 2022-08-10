Chipotle Agrees To $20 Million In Compensation For Workers

After violating laws

Note From The Author

The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: Chipotle and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia .

$20 Million In Compensation

As part of a settlement with New York City that was announced on Tuesday, Chipotle Mexican Grill may have to pay up to $20 million in compensation to 13,000 employees.

The settlement was reached in response to allegations that the fast-casual burrito chain violated scheduling and paid sick leave rules for years.

According to the terms of the deal that were announced on Tuesday by New York City Mayor Eric Adams and Vilda Vera Mayuga, the commissioner of the city's Department of Consumer and Worker Protection (DCWP), Chipotle will also be required to pay a civil penalty of one million dollars.

They said that the deal was reached after a four-year inquiry into allegations from 160 Chipotle employees, which was conducted in conjunction with the Service Employees International Union, which is a union organization that has been targeting fast-food companies.

Chipotle was accused of violating the city's Fair Workweek Law, thus the city filed a lawsuit against the restaurant.

“Today’s settlement with Chipotle is not only a victory for workers by securing up to $20 million in relief for approximately 13,000 workers, but also sends a strong message, as the largest worker protection settlement in New York City history, that we won’t stand by when workers’ rights are violated,” Adams said in a statement.

