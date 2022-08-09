Oven-Baked Pasta Available at Pizza Hut

Nationwide New Product

Pizza Hut expanded its pasta selection on Thursday with the introduction of four new Oven-Baked kinds of pasta. These new pasta provide additional diversity to the pizza chain's already extensive pasta menu.

Since 2003, this is the first time that Pizza Hut has made significant changes to its kinds of pasta.

New recipes that make use of high-quality ingredients and flavorful sauces have been used in the creation of all four of these pasta bakes. There are Chicken Alfredo, Italian Meat, Cheesy Alfredo, and Veggie options available to choose from.

“Customers come to Pizza Hut for the best tasting pizza and new pizza innovations, but we now have pastas that are premium, great tasting and affordable for you or your family,” Lindsay Morgan, Chief Marketing Officer of Pizza Hut, said in a statement.

Cheesy Alfredo has the new Alfredo sauce along with two layers of cheese and baked Parmesan on top, whilst Chicken Alfredo is a traditional combination of creamy Alfredo sauce, grilled chicken, and oven-baked cheese. Both dishes are served over linguine.

The Italian Meats pizza is assembled with cheese, pepperoni, and Italian sausage, as well as sweet tomato sauce.

Diners who want to exclude meat from their meal have the option of ordering the Veggie, which is comprised of the same sweet tomato sauce, green peppers, onions, tomatoes, black olives, and cheese that has been oven-baked.

All of them are constructed with penne pasta and topped with a topping comprised of Parmesan cheese and oregano.

