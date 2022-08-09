Tustin, CA

Strawberry Bell Truffle Newly Served By Taco Bell In These Locations

Concept by Celebrity Chef

A collaboration between Taco Bell and Milk Bar, an innovative dessert concept established by celebrity chef Christina Tosi, has resulted in the creation of the Strawberry Bell Truffle.

The mashup is only available for a short time and can be found for purchase at only one Taco Bell and two Milk Bar locations.

“A collab with our brilliant friends at Taco Bell has been on my bucket list for some time,” Tosi said in a statement. “We white boarded ideas and R&D’ed to seemingly no end, but then the masterminds of our culinary team, led by VP, Anna McGorman, struck sweet gold with this unique dessert that packs such delicious flavor and is a true meeting of minds who love to color outside the lines.”

In order to produce the dish, the staff at Milk Bar began with a slice of vanilla cake that was doused in strawberry milk and decorated with bits of strawberry.

After the cake has been shaped into a ball and stuffed with a sweet corn fudge center, it is covered with a combination of sweet corn cake and strawberry cake that has a savory and sweet flavor profile.

The coating of the truffle is given a flash of crunchy tactile contrast by the addition of little fragments of Taco Bell's taco shell.

It is not the first time that Tosi has worked together with the brand of a well-known restaurant to develop a trademark dessert. The year before, Milk Bar and Shake Shack collaborated on two limited-time shakes: the Chocolate Birthday Cake Shake and the Cornflake Chocolate Drizzle Shake. Both of these shakes were only available for a short period.

“Taco Bell is known for national and test items of all sweet and savory profiles," said a Taco Bell spokesperson in an email. "We consistently test new innovations and listen to what resonates with our fans. We’re thrilled by the response to the Strawberry Bell Truffle so far."

Only one Taco Bell restaurant in Tustin, California, which is close to the chain's headquarters in Irvine, is offering the Strawberry Bell Truffle. The Strawberry Bell Truffle is also available at two Milk Bar locations: one in Manhattan's Nomad neighborhood in New York City, and another in Los Angeles.

