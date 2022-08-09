Opinion: Selena Gomez's Message About Real Bodies Empowers Real Body Positivity

By Anthony Quintano from Westminster, United States — Selena Gomez TODAY Show Live 2015, CC BY 2.0

We’ve all been insecure about something at some point in our lives.

For many of us, it’s our body. Being too curvy or having too less curves are things that (especially young) people worry about in today’s society.

This body positivity movement has been around for a while but what has it done for those who feel insecure? Using a body-positivity hashtag on Instagram doesn’t do anything.

Often, these people that scream the loudest about body positivity don’t worry about anything because they can. We see this as well with people that have a lot of money; things like: “money isn’t everything”.

Not if you have enough of it, no.

Selena Gomez has been around for a while and has spoken out about body positivity for a long time. But last week, the media picked up something from her TikTok saying that we should see more “real stomachs”.

It’s not just for women

We hear women speak about this movement the most.

Men can be insecure too.

About their stomachs for example. It’s just that most of them don't dare to speak up about it because they are scared of other people’s reactions — meaning that we don’t identify this issue among men.

Obviously, women deal with this a lot more due to social pressure. But that doesn’t take away the fact that it should be spoken about a lot more.

But it shouldn’t stop there.

We need to see real people again on TV and on Social Media to normalize “normal” bodies again. Not Hollywood fully ripped style bodies. These people don’t even look that way in their normal lives.

Thin-shaming is just as bad

I’m so done with people that keep telling me that fat-shaming is so much worse than thin-shaming. You’re doing exactly the same you don’t like people doing on you.

Quit it.

Telling someone to eat more because they look like a skeleton is so offensive and rude.

Somehow fat-shaming is not done and thin-shaming is accepted. Especially among those body-positivity activists. I’ve seen them do it online, you’re no better than the people fat-shaming you.

Thin people have “real” bodies as well. They’re insecure too.

But it’s all about the people that are getting fat-shamed. Let’s try to add another dimension to the movement: the anti-thin-shaming of women and men.

It’s a trend

Social and beauty standards are variable.

They’ve changed so many times throughout history that there isn’t a real standard.

It’s sad really.

Especially for the people that get themselves plastic surgery done to fit in the perfect picture, because within a decade (often much faster), they can come back and change themselves all over again.

I’m not trying to shame anyone here but look at Kim Kardashian, she had a lot of work done. Now she’s trying to lose a lot of weight to apparently fit in the new “2022 summer body standard”.

This way, you stay busy changing yourself all the time.

It’s all about confidence and self-esteem

This isn’t the first time I write about this, but our society lacks enormous amounts of confidence and self-esteem. It’s all about what’s going on inside your head.

If you don’t feel offended. You simply are not.

You shouldn’t care what other people say. If they want to call you a needle or fat, let them and enjoy your life.

It’s not Hollywood's fault that we’ve all become so insecure. They are just feeding the image of “the perfect body”. Because that’s what people want to see.

Once you start truly accepting yourself as being good enough, you shouldn’t give a f*ck about those perfect muscled guys on television shows. It’s simply not important to you anymore.

Final thoughts about body positivity

I’ve always been open about my insecurities.

Just a couple of years ago I was as thin as a needle. Now I’m quite average and feel too fat sometimes. I’m not comfortable taking off my shirt when I’m on the beach.

But I do it anyway.

I shouldn’t live my life feeling insecure about my body. Because there are a couple of things I can do.

Work out to change my bodily appearance. Trying to accept who I truly am and what I look like.

If you’re insecure, you can too.

Hopefully, Selena is bringing real bodies back into this society.

If you like my articles, you can signup for my free e-mail-list here.

Originally Published on Medium