Flavoured Milk Is Being Recalled By FDA

Throw these away

Milk that has passed its expiration date will have a sour odor and a lumpy consistency, both of which are dead giveaways that the milk is no longer fit for consumption. On the other hand, there are situations in which the naked sight is unable to reveal that anything is wrong.

If you consume milk on a regular basis, you should be aware of the most recent caution issued by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) of the United States on a product that you should stay away from. Continue reading to find out which milk you should remove from your refrigerator immediately and why it may pose a threat to your health if you drink it.

The recall of 53 items, including non-dairy milk, was issued by the EPA on July 29. Lyons Magnus LLC was the company that initiated the recall. The recall applies to a number of the company's coffee and protein beverages in addition to the well-known Oatly Oak Milk Barista Edition, which was among the goods that were deemed unsafe to consume.

According to the Food and Drug Administration, there was the possibility of beverages being contaminated with Cronobacter sakazakii, an extremely uncommon bacterium that, if ingested, might put immunocompromised or other susceptible persons in danger.

Consumers were urged not to consume the drinks in question and instead return them for a refund if they had already done so. The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) issued a warning on August 5 indicating that another group of individuals should be on the lookout, as they should steer clear of a certain milk product.

