T.J. Maxx and Marshalls Are Under Fire

Product Recalls

As reported by BestLife, T.J. Maxx and Marshalls are under fire for selling recalled products.

Both T.J. Maxx and Marshalls are like shopping at a treasure trove because you may discover one-of-a-kind items and name-brand apparel for a fraction of the original cost.

Regular customers of T.J. Maxx have even given themselves the moniker "Maxxinistas," and they make it a point to visit the shops on a weekly basis in search of the newest and most exciting bargains.

However, T.J. Maxx and Marshalls, which are both owned by TJX Companies and have their headquarters in Massachusetts, are now under criticism for selling recalled items to their devoted consumer base.

More Trouble

The United States Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) made an announcement earlier this summer that TJX Companies had recalled nest swing egg chairs that were being sold in retailers such as Marshalls, TJ Maxx, HomeGoods, and HomeSense.

Items in question were sent to retailers between the months of December 2018 and April 2022 under the brand names Martha Stewart and Tommy Bahama.

The Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) made the announcement on August 2 that TJX Companies will be required to pay a fine of thirteen million dollars "for selling, offering for sale, and distributing" recalled items to consumers between March 2014 and October 2019 inclusive.

According to the notification, TJX broke the law by selling around 1,200 of these goods to clients. The number of violations was not specified.

The Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) ordered a total of 21 distinct "voluntary remedial measures" to recall the items.

