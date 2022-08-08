Walmart & Dollar General Overcharged Their Customers And Was Fined

Marques Thomas on Unsplash

"Critical Safety Issues" at Dollar General & Fraud At Walmart

These inexpensive merchants are often in the news, and unfortunately, sometimes it's for reasons that aren't very nice to hear about them. Two Dollar General stores were forced to close on July 11 by authorities from the city of Euclid, Ohio.

CBS-affiliate Cleveland 19 News reported, including lack of access to electrical panels, blocked aisles, and inaccessible fire extinguishers. In June, the U.S Department of Labor's Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) also cited Dollar General stores in two states for "serious hazards," such as padlocked and blocked emergency exits.

Walmart has also been in the news lately because the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) filed a lawsuit against the company on June 28 alleging that the company committed fraud involving money transfers.

Cheap Shopping at Walmart

Coupon cutting may be a stressful and time-consuming activity, especially when combined with the already difficult task of shopping on a budget. Because of this, a large number of people who are looking for deals choose to buy at stores such as Walmart.

Because we live in a digital era, we very much always have faith that the computer will enter the correct price when a barcode is read. The recent price-scanner mistakes that occurred at prominent stores, unfortunately, show that this is not always the case.

The North Carolina Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services (NCDA & CS) issued a press release on August 3 stating that 61 different retail stores across the state of North Carolina have been fined a combined total of $352,420 for overcharging their customers during the second quarter of 2022. Walmart and Dollar General owed a combined amount of $257,190 in fines, which accounted for the bulk of the total penalty.