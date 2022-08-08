Hugh Grant: "Drew, I think, did hate me a bit. But I admired her."

Bryan Dijkhuizen

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ZAM73_0h9FzthB00
By Kurt Kulac - File:Hugh Grant at 214. Wetten, dass.. show in Graz, 8. Nov. 2014 02.jpg, CC BY-SA 3

Note From The Author

The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: bestlifeonline and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

Introduction

Hugh Grant is under the impression that a number of his cast mates despise him. During an interview that took place on People's The Jess Cagle Show in 2018, the star was questioned about his thoughts on a handful of the actors he's collaborated with over the course of his career.

And even though he didn't bring up the fact that he had any grievances with them, he insisted that at least some of them surely don't have anything complimentary to say about him.

Grant's Issue With Robert Downey Jr.

In point of fact, this interview was the catalyst for Grant and Robert Downey Jr., his co-star in the movie Restoration from 1995, to make up on Twitter more than a decade and a half after the release of their film.

Grant has worked with a variety of leading women throughout the course of his career due to the large number of romantic comedies in which he has acted.

And he remembered telling Jess Cagle that the relationship between him and one rom-com co-star, in particular, was "tense" on set.

This was something that he shared with Jess Cagle. Continue reading to find out who he was talking about and why they had a contentious relationship with one other.

Drew Barrymore

Grant featured with Drew Barrymore in the romantic comedy Music and Lyrics in 2007, which was released that year. Grant portrays a former pop star, while Barrymore takes on the role of a composer that Grant finds.

In the interview with Cagle, Grant said, "Drew, I think, did hate me a bit. But I admired her." He explained, "We just were very different human beings. She was very LA, and I was a grumpy old Londoner."
"But the funny thing is, although it was fractionally tense on the set of that film … I think the chemistry is rather good between us," he explained. "Sometimes tension makes a good crackle."

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Hugh Grant# Hollywood# Drew Barrymore# Culture# Media

Comments / 3

Published by

Sharing the latest local stories related to the economy and more E: bryan.dijkhuizen@protonmail.com

N/A
8679 followers

More from Bryan Dijkhuizen

Popular Restaurant Chain Faces Customer Boycott Over Menu

The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following:BestLifeOnline and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

Read full story
101 comments

Oven-Baked Pasta Available at Pizza Hut

The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following:restaurantbusinessonline and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

Read full story
Tustin, CA

Strawberry Bell Truffle Newly Served By Taco Bell In These Locations

The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: restaurantbusinessonline and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

Read full story
1 comments

Opinion: Selena Gomez's Message About Real Bodies Empowers Real Body Positivity

By Anthony Quintano from Westminster, United States — Selena Gomez TODAY Show Live 2015, CC BY 2.0. We’ve all been insecure about something at some point in our lives. For many of us, it’s our body. Being too curvy or having too less curves are things that (especially young) people worry about in today’s society.

Read full story
Olympia, WA

Local Banker and Credit Card Visionary From Washington State Dies At 93

On July 16, Dee Hock, a banker with a junior college degree who helped mold the Visa credit card into a worldwide financial behemoth, passed away at his home in Olympia, Washington.

Read full story
1 comments

Flavoured Milk Is Being Recalled By FDA

The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following:bestlifeonline and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

Read full story
3 comments

New Study Reveals That Dogs "See" With Their Nose

The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following:bestlifeonline and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

Read full story
1 comments

T.J. Maxx and Marshalls Are Under Fire

The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: bestlifeonline and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

Read full story
10 comments
Euclid, OH

Walmart & Dollar General Overcharged Their Customers And Was Fined

The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: bestlifeonline and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

Read full story
84 comments
California State

Californian Children & Teenagers Are Facing Climate Stress

The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: LA Times and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

Read full story
2 comments

We're Heading Back To School: Teaching Shortage Still Not Fixed

The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: Tampabay, dailycommercial and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

Read full story
1 comments
Glendale, CA

Din Tai Fung Will Leave Glendale

The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: LA Times and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

Read full story
4 comments
Coral Gables, FL

Miami Celebrity Takes Over 2 Coral Gables Restaurants In Miami

The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: miaminewtimes and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

Read full story
Los Angeles, CA

Big Bang Theory Actor Lists His LA Home For Almost $12M

The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following:LA Timesand for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

Read full story
Saint Petersburg, FL

LGBTQ-Owned Punky’s Bar and Grill Closes

The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following:tampabayand for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

Read full story
9 comments
Tampa, FL

Salty Donut Is Coming To Tampa Next Year

The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following:tampabay and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

Read full story
Tampa, FL

Tony’s Ybor Restaurant Will Close

The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: cltampa, tampabay and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

Read full story
2 comments
Tampa, FL

These Tampa Restaurants Are Offering Deals To Help You Fight Inflation

The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: TampaBay.com and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

Read full story

Science Says 1% Of The World Is Autistic

Women can be autistic too. In some parts of the world and society, autism is still thought to occur only in men and boys. Of course, this is not the case but because of this misconception, women and girls obviously have it harder in this hypersocial society that is set up for extroverts.

Read full story
2 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy