Californian Children & Teenagers Are Facing Climate Stress

Matt Palmer on Unsplash

Note From The Author

The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: LA Times and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia .

Young People Are Scared

In this article, published in the LA Times, an interview with only 20-year old Sim Bilal from California was done.

“I’m not a very emotional person, but this is such a huge existential issue,” said Bilal, 20. “It’s really debilitating.”

As he gained more knowledge about how the predicted increase in sea level would manifest itself, he started to see the future of his hometown.

Homes submerged in water, native plants wilting from the heat, butterflies and bees on the verge of extinction, widespread starvation, harvests in the Central Valley perishing.

He had the impression that everything was coming together during the summer before last, when wildfires were burning throughout the state and filled the sky with smoke for months.

"An Inconvenient Truth"

His parents were the ones who introduced him to the groundbreaking documentary "An Inconvenient Truth," which was directed by Al Gore and focused on the effects of global warming caused by humans. Since then, he has had recurring nightmares.

He suffered from significant anxiety for a number of years due to his concern about the future of the world.

After coming home from school, he would lay in bed all day, feeling helpless in the face of the worsening environmental problem.

“Just seeing the effects of the climate crisis in real time, it’s even more scary,” said Bilal.