We're Heading Back To School: Teaching Shortage Still Not Fixed

Bryan Dijkhuizen

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ngBOw_0h9CImIO00
LinkedIn Sales Solutions on Unsplash

Note From The Author

The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: Tampabay, dailycommercial and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

Kids Getting Back To The Classrooms

Wednesday is the first day that students will be allowed to return to classes at schools throughout the state of Florida, including those in the Tampa Bay area.

The most important concern is whether or not they will have enough staff members to service the children once they get on campus, including enough instructors and aides to transport the youngsters there.

According to WPEC, the Okeechobee County school system is only one of numerous in the state of Florida that is looking outside of the nation for applicants to teach. According to the Ocala Star-Banner, the Marion County Teachers Association is attempting to entice previously retired educators to resume their careers in education.

The Pasco County school system is launching a transportation contact center so that parents can obtain information about the revised bus routes for their children. This is being done since the district is experiencing a lack of bus drivers.

Lake Country Faces Shortage

On Wednesday, students go back to school, and whether they are filled with anticipation or trepidation, they bring brand-new bags full of pencils that have not been sharpened. However, there are not enough instructors and staff members to meet them when they arrive.

According to a statement made by a district official, the Lake County School District would have a shortage of 82 classroom teachers, 87 teaching assistants, and 28 bus drivers.

“We just increased starting teacher pay,” said Lake schools spokeswoman Sherri Owens.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Schools# Education# Teaching Shortage# Florida

Comments / 1

Published by

Sharing the latest local stories related to the economy and more E: bryan.dijkhuizen@protonmail.com

N/A
8679 followers

More from Bryan Dijkhuizen

Popular Restaurant Chain Faces Customer Boycott Over Menu

The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following:BestLifeOnline and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

Read full story
101 comments

Oven-Baked Pasta Available at Pizza Hut

The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following:restaurantbusinessonline and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

Read full story
Tustin, CA

Strawberry Bell Truffle Newly Served By Taco Bell In These Locations

The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: restaurantbusinessonline and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

Read full story
1 comments

Opinion: Selena Gomez's Message About Real Bodies Empowers Real Body Positivity

By Anthony Quintano from Westminster, United States — Selena Gomez TODAY Show Live 2015, CC BY 2.0. We’ve all been insecure about something at some point in our lives. For many of us, it’s our body. Being too curvy or having too less curves are things that (especially young) people worry about in today’s society.

Read full story
Olympia, WA

Local Banker and Credit Card Visionary From Washington State Dies At 93

On July 16, Dee Hock, a banker with a junior college degree who helped mold the Visa credit card into a worldwide financial behemoth, passed away at his home in Olympia, Washington.

Read full story
1 comments

Flavoured Milk Is Being Recalled By FDA

The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following:bestlifeonline and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

Read full story
3 comments

New Study Reveals That Dogs "See" With Their Nose

The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following:bestlifeonline and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

Read full story
1 comments

T.J. Maxx and Marshalls Are Under Fire

The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: bestlifeonline and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

Read full story
10 comments
Euclid, OH

Walmart & Dollar General Overcharged Their Customers And Was Fined

The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: bestlifeonline and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

Read full story
84 comments

Hugh Grant: "Drew, I think, did hate me a bit. But I admired her."

By Kurt Kulac - File:Hugh Grant at 214. Wetten, dass.. show in Graz, 8. Nov. 2014 02.jpg, CC BY-SA 3. The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: bestlifeonlineand for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

Read full story
3 comments
California State

Californian Children & Teenagers Are Facing Climate Stress

The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: LA Times and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

Read full story
2 comments
Glendale, CA

Din Tai Fung Will Leave Glendale

The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: LA Times and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

Read full story
4 comments
Coral Gables, FL

Miami Celebrity Takes Over 2 Coral Gables Restaurants In Miami

The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: miaminewtimes and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

Read full story
Los Angeles, CA

Big Bang Theory Actor Lists His LA Home For Almost $12M

The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following:LA Timesand for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

Read full story
Saint Petersburg, FL

LGBTQ-Owned Punky’s Bar and Grill Closes

The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following:tampabayand for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

Read full story
9 comments
Tampa, FL

Salty Donut Is Coming To Tampa Next Year

The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following:tampabay and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

Read full story
Tampa, FL

Tony’s Ybor Restaurant Will Close

The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: cltampa, tampabay and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

Read full story
2 comments
Tampa, FL

These Tampa Restaurants Are Offering Deals To Help You Fight Inflation

The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: TampaBay.com and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

Read full story

Science Says 1% Of The World Is Autistic

Women can be autistic too. In some parts of the world and society, autism is still thought to occur only in men and boys. Of course, this is not the case but because of this misconception, women and girls obviously have it harder in this hypersocial society that is set up for extroverts.

Read full story
2 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy