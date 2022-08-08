We're Heading Back To School: Teaching Shortage Still Not Fixed

LinkedIn Sales Solutions on Unsplash

Note From The Author

The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: Tampabay, dailycommercial and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia .

Kids Getting Back To The Classrooms

Wednesday is the first day that students will be allowed to return to classes at schools throughout the state of Florida, including those in the Tampa Bay area.

The most important concern is whether or not they will have enough staff members to service the children once they get on campus, including enough instructors and aides to transport the youngsters there.

According to WPEC, the Okeechobee County school system is only one of numerous in the state of Florida that is looking outside of the nation for applicants to teach. According to the Ocala Star-Banner, the Marion County Teachers Association is attempting to entice previously retired educators to resume their careers in education.

The Pasco County school system is launching a transportation contact center so that parents can obtain information about the revised bus routes for their children. This is being done since the district is experiencing a lack of bus drivers.

Lake Country Faces Shortage

On Wednesday, students go back to school, and whether they are filled with anticipation or trepidation, they bring brand-new bags full of pencils that have not been sharpened. However, there are not enough instructors and staff members to meet them when they arrive.

According to a statement made by a district official, the Lake County School District would have a shortage of 82 classroom teachers, 87 teaching assistants, and 28 bus drivers.

“We just increased starting teacher pay,” said Lake schools spokeswoman Sherri Owens.