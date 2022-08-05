Miami Celebrity Takes Over 2 Coral Gables Restaurants In Miami

Note From The Author

Celebrity Back To The Kitchen

Donatella Arpaia, a veteran restaurateur, TV personality, and certified Neapolitan pizza maker made the announcement that she would be returning to the world of food and cooking earlier today. Arpaia, who is 50 years old, will take over operations at both the Redfish and Forte restaurants located in Coral Gables.

In 1998, Arpaia founded her first restaurant, which was called Bellini. Prior to that, she had a short stint as a corporate attorney. Anthos, a Greek restaurant with a Michelin star, was named Best New Restaurant by New York and Esquire in November 2007 and was nominated for a James Beard Foundation Award for Best New Restaurant.

Her other restaurants include davidburke&donatella, which has received four stars from Forbes and the Five Diamond Award, and Anthos, a restaurant that specializes in Greek cuisine and has a Michelin star.

Between the years 2007 and 2010, the restaurant maintained its Michelin star status. In February of 2008, she launched another restaurant that she had established called Mia Dona.

In 2018, Arpaia moved from New York City to Miami with her husband and their small kid, all while she was pregnant with twins.

According to the chef, two years later, when the pandemic arrived, she took advantage of the lull to visit Miami's neighborhoods in order to establish what she might produce from a distinctive culinary viewpoint.