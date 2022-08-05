Coral Gables, FL

Miami Celebrity Takes Over 2 Coral Gables Restaurants In Miami

Bryan Dijkhuizen

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0EdCvw_0h6af5vy00
By New2bigap - Own work, CC BY-SA 4.0

Note From The Author

The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: miaminewtimes and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

Celebrity Back To The Kitchen

Donatella Arpaia, a veteran restaurateur, TV personality, and certified Neapolitan pizza maker made the announcement that she would be returning to the world of food and cooking earlier today. Arpaia, who is 50 years old, will take over operations at both the Redfish and Forte restaurants located in Coral Gables.

In 1998, Arpaia founded her first restaurant, which was called Bellini. Prior to that, she had a short stint as a corporate attorney. Anthos, a Greek restaurant with a Michelin star, was named Best New Restaurant by New York and Esquire in November 2007 and was nominated for a James Beard Foundation Award for Best New Restaurant.

Her other restaurants include davidburke&donatella, which has received four stars from Forbes and the Five Diamond Award, and Anthos, a restaurant that specializes in Greek cuisine and has a Michelin star.

Between the years 2007 and 2010, the restaurant maintained its Michelin star status. In February of 2008, she launched another restaurant that she had established called Mia Dona.

In 2018, Arpaia moved from New York City to Miami with her husband and their small kid, all while she was pregnant with twins.

According to the chef, two years later, when the pandemic arrived, she took advantage of the lull to visit Miami's neighborhoods in order to establish what she might produce from a distinctive culinary viewpoint.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Celebrity# Food# Restaurant# Donatella Arpaia# Coral Gables

Comments / 0

Published by

Sharing the latest local stories related to the economy and more E: bryan.dijkhuizen@protonmail.com

N/A
7551 followers

More from Bryan Dijkhuizen

T.J. Maxx and Marshalls Are Under Fire

The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: bestlifeonline and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

Read full story
Euclid, OH

Walmart & Dollar General Overcharged Their Customers And Was Fined

The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: bestlifeonline and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

Read full story
45 comments

Hugh Grant: "Drew, I think, did hate me a bit. But I admired her."

By Kurt Kulac - File:Hugh Grant at 214. Wetten, dass.. show in Graz, 8. Nov. 2014 02.jpg, CC BY-SA 3. The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: bestlifeonlineand for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

Read full story
2 comments
California State

Californian Children & Teenagers Are Facing Climate Stress

The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: LA Times and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

Read full story
1 comments

We're Heading Back To School: Teaching Shortage Still Not Fixed

The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: Tampabay, dailycommercial and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

Read full story
Glendale, CA

Din Tai Fung Will Leave Glendale

The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: LA Times and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

Read full story
4 comments
Los Angeles, CA

Big Bang Theory Actor Lists His LA Home For Almost $12M

The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following:LA Timesand for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

Read full story
Saint Petersburg, FL

LGBTQ-Owned Punky’s Bar and Grill Closes

The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following:tampabayand for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

Read full story
8 comments
Tampa, FL

Salty Donut Is Coming To Tampa Next Year

The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following:tampabay and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

Read full story
Tampa, FL

Tony’s Ybor Restaurant Will Close

The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: cltampa, tampabay and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

Read full story
2 comments
Tampa, FL

These Tampa Restaurants Are Offering Deals To Help You Fight Inflation

The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: TampaBay.com and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

Read full story

Science Says 1% Of The World Is Autistic

Women can be autistic too. In some parts of the world and society, autism is still thought to occur only in men and boys. Of course, this is not the case but because of this misconception, women and girls obviously have it harder in this hypersocial society that is set up for extroverts.

Read full story
2 comments
Washington, DC

Glossier Opens New Location In Washington D.C.

The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: hypebae and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

Read full story
Miami, FL

12-Year Old Child Lost In Miami Airport By American Airlines

The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: businessinsider and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

Read full story
4 comments
Tampa, FL

Shawn Mendes Cancels Tour Event In Tampa, Florida

By Josiah VanDien - Own work, CC BY-SA 4.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=61935032. The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following:wfla and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

Read full story
Wisconsin State

Walmart Will Remodel Their Stores In Wisconsin: $150M Including Job Opportunities

The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following:postcrescent and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

Read full story
1 comments
Parsippany-troy Hills, NJ

New Housing Project In Parsippany: More Affordable Houses

The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following:parsippanyfocus and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

Read full story
Tampa, FL

Wild Fork Opens New Store In Tampa

The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following:thatssotampaand for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

Read full story

Camp McDonald's: $1 Crispy Chicken Sandwich Offer

The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following:Thrillist and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy