Big Bang Theory Actor Lists His LA Home For Almost $12M

Pascal Bernardon on Unsplash

Note From The Author

The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: LA Times and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia .

$11.9 Million Dollar Home

Johnny Galecki, an actor who is best known for his part in the smash CBS sitcom "The Big Bang Theory," is now trying to sell his Spanish-style mansion located in the Hollywood Hills for the asking price of $11.9 million.

The inclusion of this information is not unexpected. In the previous year, Galecki advertised the complex for rent at a rate of $45,000 a month in hopes of finding a new resident to move into it. In 2015, he made the property his by purchasing it for $9.2 million, making him the most recent actor to call it home.

The exclusive home was constructed in 1929, and now it may be found hidden away behind walls and wooden gates on a quarter acre of lush tropical vegetation. The grounds are traversed by pathways, which lead to features such as fountains, arches, gardens, lawns, and a swimming pool with mosaic tiles.

A loggia and a guesthouse are connected to one another behind the main house.

In addition, there are six bedrooms, five and a half baths, a movie theater, an office, and a gaming room spread out across 7,415 square feet. An additional highlight may be found at the speakeasy pub.

Ben Stiller sold the verdant hideaway to action actor Jason Statham in 2011 for the price of $7.25 million, and Statham eventually transferred ownership to Galecki four years later.