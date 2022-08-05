Los Angeles, CA

Big Bang Theory Actor Lists His LA Home For Almost $12M

Bryan Dijkhuizen

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1YMRwf_0h6QaDjk00
Pascal Bernardon on Unsplash

Note From The Author

The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: LA Times and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

$11.9 Million Dollar Home

Johnny Galecki, an actor who is best known for his part in the smash CBS sitcom "The Big Bang Theory," is now trying to sell his Spanish-style mansion located in the Hollywood Hills for the asking price of $11.9 million.

The inclusion of this information is not unexpected. In the previous year, Galecki advertised the complex for rent at a rate of $45,000 a month in hopes of finding a new resident to move into it. In 2015, he made the property his by purchasing it for $9.2 million, making him the most recent actor to call it home.

The exclusive home was constructed in 1929, and now it may be found hidden away behind walls and wooden gates on a quarter acre of lush tropical vegetation. The grounds are traversed by pathways, which lead to features such as fountains, arches, gardens, lawns, and a swimming pool with mosaic tiles.

A loggia and a guesthouse are connected to one another behind the main house.

In addition, there are six bedrooms, five and a half baths, a movie theater, an office, and a gaming room spread out across 7,415 square feet. An additional highlight may be found at the speakeasy pub.

Ben Stiller sold the verdant hideaway to action actor Jason Statham in 2011 for the price of $7.25 million, and Statham eventually transferred ownership to Galecki four years later.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Ben Stiller# Johnny Galecki# Big Bang Theory# Real Estate# Los Angeles

Comments / 0

Published by

Sharing the latest local stories related to the economy and more E: bryan.dijkhuizen@protonmail.com

N/A
7729 followers

More from Bryan Dijkhuizen

Popular Restaurant Chain Faces Customer Boycott Over Menu

The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following:BestLifeOnline and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

Read full story
3 comments

Oven-Baked Pasta Available at Pizza Hut

The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following:restaurantbusinessonline and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

Read full story
Tustin, CA

Strawberry Bell Truffle Newly Served By Taco Bell In These Locations

The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: restaurantbusinessonline and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

Read full story

Opinion: Selena Gomez's Message About Real Bodies Empowers Real Body Positivity

By Anthony Quintano from Westminster, United States — Selena Gomez TODAY Show Live 2015, CC BY 2.0. We’ve all been insecure about something at some point in our lives. For many of us, it’s our body. Being too curvy or having too less curves are things that (especially young) people worry about in today’s society.

Read full story
Olympia, WA

Local Banker and Credit Card Visionary From Washington State Dies At 93

On July 16, Dee Hock, a banker with a junior college degree who helped mold the Visa credit card into a worldwide financial behemoth, passed away at his home in Olympia, Washington.

Read full story
1 comments

Flavoured Milk Is Being Recalled By FDA

The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following:bestlifeonline and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

Read full story
2 comments

New Study Reveals That Dogs "See" With Their Nose

The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following:bestlifeonline and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

Read full story

T.J. Maxx and Marshalls Are Under Fire

The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: bestlifeonline and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

Read full story
Euclid, OH

Walmart & Dollar General Overcharged Their Customers And Was Fined

The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: bestlifeonline and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

Read full story
78 comments

Hugh Grant: "Drew, I think, did hate me a bit. But I admired her."

By Kurt Kulac - File:Hugh Grant at 214. Wetten, dass.. show in Graz, 8. Nov. 2014 02.jpg, CC BY-SA 3. The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: bestlifeonlineand for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

Read full story
3 comments
California State

Californian Children & Teenagers Are Facing Climate Stress

The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: LA Times and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

Read full story
1 comments

We're Heading Back To School: Teaching Shortage Still Not Fixed

The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: Tampabay, dailycommercial and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

Read full story
Glendale, CA

Din Tai Fung Will Leave Glendale

The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: LA Times and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

Read full story
4 comments
Coral Gables, FL

Miami Celebrity Takes Over 2 Coral Gables Restaurants In Miami

The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: miaminewtimes and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

Read full story
Saint Petersburg, FL

LGBTQ-Owned Punky’s Bar and Grill Closes

The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following:tampabayand for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

Read full story
8 comments
Tampa, FL

Salty Donut Is Coming To Tampa Next Year

The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following:tampabay and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

Read full story
Tampa, FL

Tony’s Ybor Restaurant Will Close

The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: cltampa, tampabay and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

Read full story
2 comments
Tampa, FL

These Tampa Restaurants Are Offering Deals To Help You Fight Inflation

The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: TampaBay.com and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

Read full story

Science Says 1% Of The World Is Autistic

Women can be autistic too. In some parts of the world and society, autism is still thought to occur only in men and boys. Of course, this is not the case but because of this misconception, women and girls obviously have it harder in this hypersocial society that is set up for extroverts.

Read full story
2 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy