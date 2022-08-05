Los Angeles, CA

Popular Smashburger Pop-Up Restaurant Heavy Handed Will Launch First Restaurant In LA

Bryan Dijkhuizen

New Pop-Up Restaurant In Santa Monica

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2FSUJ3_0h6PvrLq00
Dan Gold on Unsplash

Note From The Author

The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: La Times and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

New Restaurant

This autumn, one of the most well-known pop-up restaurants serving burgers in Los Angeles will launch its first permanent location of the restaurant concept.

Heavy Handed, which began as a sidewalk Smashburger business and then transitioned into a food truck that visited breweries and events in the Los Angeles region, will soon have a location in Santa Monica.

The first restaurant from owners Danny Gordon and Max Miller will continue to offer Heavy Handed's short rib burger patties topped with American cheese, griddled onions, and house-made pickles with sides of beef tallow-fried French fries.

However, the restaurant — which will take over the space previously occupied by Edobox by Makoto — will expand the menu to include soft serve, craft beer, and natural wine by the glass and bottle.

The launch of Heavy Handed's first restaurant is anticipated to take place in the early part of October.

Additional brick-and-mortar sites are planned, while the food truck will continue to operate as a catering vehicle.

Vegan Food

Seabirds Kitchen, a vegan eatery that already has branches in Costa Mesa and Long Beach, has just opened a new one in Los Feliz where it serves its plant-based cuisine.

Blackened-beet tacos and caponata with cashew burrata are two of the new delicacies that have been launched at Seabirds' newest location in Los Feliz, which is an exclusive offering. The restaurant Seabirds is open every day from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m., and brunch service is scheduled to begin shortly after.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Food# Restaurant# Beach# Santa Monica# Vegan

Comments / 0

Published by

Sharing the latest local stories related to the economy and more E: bryan.dijkhuizen@protonmail.com

N/A
7729 followers

More from Bryan Dijkhuizen

Popular Restaurant Chain Faces Customer Boycott Over Menu

The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following:BestLifeOnline and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

Read full story
3 comments

Oven-Baked Pasta Available at Pizza Hut

The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following:restaurantbusinessonline and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

Read full story
Tustin, CA

Strawberry Bell Truffle Newly Served By Taco Bell In These Locations

The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: restaurantbusinessonline and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

Read full story

Opinion: Selena Gomez's Message About Real Bodies Empowers Real Body Positivity

By Anthony Quintano from Westminster, United States — Selena Gomez TODAY Show Live 2015, CC BY 2.0. We’ve all been insecure about something at some point in our lives. For many of us, it’s our body. Being too curvy or having too less curves are things that (especially young) people worry about in today’s society.

Read full story
Olympia, WA

Local Banker and Credit Card Visionary From Washington State Dies At 93

On July 16, Dee Hock, a banker with a junior college degree who helped mold the Visa credit card into a worldwide financial behemoth, passed away at his home in Olympia, Washington.

Read full story
1 comments

Flavoured Milk Is Being Recalled By FDA

The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following:bestlifeonline and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

Read full story
2 comments

New Study Reveals That Dogs "See" With Their Nose

The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following:bestlifeonline and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

Read full story

T.J. Maxx and Marshalls Are Under Fire

The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: bestlifeonline and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

Read full story
Euclid, OH

Walmart & Dollar General Overcharged Their Customers And Was Fined

The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: bestlifeonline and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

Read full story
78 comments

Hugh Grant: "Drew, I think, did hate me a bit. But I admired her."

By Kurt Kulac - File:Hugh Grant at 214. Wetten, dass.. show in Graz, 8. Nov. 2014 02.jpg, CC BY-SA 3. The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: bestlifeonlineand for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

Read full story
3 comments
California State

Californian Children & Teenagers Are Facing Climate Stress

The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: LA Times and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

Read full story
1 comments

We're Heading Back To School: Teaching Shortage Still Not Fixed

The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: Tampabay, dailycommercial and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

Read full story
Glendale, CA

Din Tai Fung Will Leave Glendale

The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: LA Times and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

Read full story
4 comments
Coral Gables, FL

Miami Celebrity Takes Over 2 Coral Gables Restaurants In Miami

The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: miaminewtimes and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

Read full story
Los Angeles, CA

Big Bang Theory Actor Lists His LA Home For Almost $12M

The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following:LA Timesand for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

Read full story
Saint Petersburg, FL

LGBTQ-Owned Punky’s Bar and Grill Closes

The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following:tampabayand for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

Read full story
8 comments
Tampa, FL

Salty Donut Is Coming To Tampa Next Year

The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following:tampabay and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

Read full story
Tampa, FL

Tony’s Ybor Restaurant Will Close

The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: cltampa, tampabay and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

Read full story
2 comments
Tampa, FL

These Tampa Restaurants Are Offering Deals To Help You Fight Inflation

The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: TampaBay.com and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

Read full story

Science Says 1% Of The World Is Autistic

Women can be autistic too. In some parts of the world and society, autism is still thought to occur only in men and boys. Of course, this is not the case but because of this misconception, women and girls obviously have it harder in this hypersocial society that is set up for extroverts.

Read full story
2 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy