Popular Smashburger Pop-Up Restaurant Heavy Handed Will Launch First Restaurant In LA

New Pop-Up Restaurant In Santa Monica

Dan Gold on Unsplash

Note From The Author

The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: La Times and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia .

New Restaurant

This autumn, one of the most well-known pop-up restaurants serving burgers in Los Angeles will launch its first permanent location of the restaurant concept.

Heavy Handed, which began as a sidewalk Smashburger business and then transitioned into a food truck that visited breweries and events in the Los Angeles region, will soon have a location in Santa Monica.

The first restaurant from owners Danny Gordon and Max Miller will continue to offer Heavy Handed's short rib burger patties topped with American cheese, griddled onions, and house-made pickles with sides of beef tallow-fried French fries.

However, the restaurant — which will take over the space previously occupied by Edobox by Makoto — will expand the menu to include soft serve, craft beer, and natural wine by the glass and bottle.

The launch of Heavy Handed's first restaurant is anticipated to take place in the early part of October.

Additional brick-and-mortar sites are planned, while the food truck will continue to operate as a catering vehicle.

Vegan Food

Seabirds Kitchen, a vegan eatery that already has branches in Costa Mesa and Long Beach, has just opened a new one in Los Feliz where it serves its plant-based cuisine.

Blackened-beet tacos and caponata with cashew burrata are two of the new delicacies that have been launched at Seabirds' newest location in Los Feliz, which is an exclusive offering. The restaurant Seabirds is open every day from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m., and brunch service is scheduled to begin shortly after.