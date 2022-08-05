LGBTQ-Owned Punky’s Bar and Grill Closes

Jacek Dylag on Unsplash

Note From The Author

LGBTQ-owned Business Closes

On Wednesday, the LGBTQ-owned company that was Punky's Bar and Grill in St. Petersburg made the announcement on social media that it was permanently closing its doors.

In December of 2015, the bar and restaurant at 3063 Central Ave N in the Grand Central District first opened its doors to the public.

Since then, it has rapidly grown to become a popular attraction in the surrounding area.

“We have made friends, loyal customers, gained an amazing team of employees who have become family. We worked hard, laughed a lot, and made a difference every chance we had,” the post said. “We have become a place of safety for the LGBTQ+ community, a melting pot for people from ALL walks of life…and their pets! We have celebrated victories, survived struggles, mourned losses and came together to help each other and the community.”

The company said in its post that it has done a great deal in the last almost seven years, including holding fundraisers that collected more than $150,000, including Charity Drag Bingo events that benefited more than one hundred local non-profit groups.

There was no explanation provided for the decision to close the restaurant, other than the statement that:

"Punky's has been such a delight for so many people, but she is ready to retire... gracefully."