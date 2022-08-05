EDGE District Spot In St. Petersburg Expects New Boutique Hotel

A new fancy hotel will open in St. Petersburg

Erick Palacio on Unplash

Note From The Author

The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: tampabay and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia .

Introduction

A new tenant is anticipated to move into the 1113 Central Avenue location's light-filled and spacious area. Karma Juice Bar and Eatery was the only business that remained in the building after its most recent renovation.

The building on Baum Avenue that was previously home to the busy Baum Ave. Market is now vacant. However, developers claim that there are far more significant plans in the works for the EDGE District location.

Early Stage Development

Daou said that the plans for the hotel are still in the early stages and are waiting for clearance from the city. He also stated that the historic structure is in need of some improvements.

Even while Daou didn't want to give away too much information about the new venture, he did say that the hotel would have a significant emphasis on cuisine and will feature a number of different restaurants and bars.

“Baum Avenue Market was part of my overall belief in nurturing small businesses — giving small businesses a chance, collectively,” Daou said. “The space was never really set up to be a food court, so it was never really a long-term viability.”

“Baum Ave. played its role at a time when St. Pete was still not as demographically burdened,” Daou said. “Now we’ve had a lot of growth and all these people are doing very well.”