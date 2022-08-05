Salty Donut Is Coming To Tampa Next Year

The Miami business is coming to Tampa

Two New Spots

Next year, the doughnut store The Salty Donut, which is located in Miami, will build two sites in the Tampa area: one will be a retail shop in Hyde Park Village, and the other will be a commissary operation in Seminole Heights.

A press release states that the Hyde Park Village site, which will be located at 1519 W Swann Ave., will have a storefront that has been pulled out to create the feeling of an outdoor living room.

At 5805 North Florida Avenue, the location in Seminole Heights will acquire an oak-lined lot in addition to a historic structure that has a bungalow.

The well-known establishment, which was established by Rodriguez and his wife Amy, had its debut in Miami's Wynwood Arts District in 2015 as a popup shop operating out of a vintage camper from the 1950s.

Since then, the two individuals have amassed a sizeable customer base because of the inventive and delectable doughnuts they sell, which come in a variety of flavors such as maple bacon, strawberry milk cake, and white chocolate tres leches.

Since that time, the firm has seen significant growth, and it currently operates out of facilities in Miami, Austin, Dallas, and Orlando, with the intention of opening many more in the near future.

“Being Florida-founded and based, Amanda and I have been traveling all over the state since we were little kids,” Rodriguez said in a prepared statement. “As we made our way to expand throughout the state, we knew as soon as we went further north, we had to do Orlando and Tampa/St. Pete.”