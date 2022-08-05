Tony’s Ybor Restaurant Will Close

Engin Akyurt on Pexels

Note From The Author

The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: cltampa, tampabay and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia .

Closure

Tony's Ybor Restaurant, which has been a staple in Ybor City's dining scene for three generations, will close its doors for good on September 2, marking the restaurant's last day of operation.

Even though Scaglione's cafe will be closing its doors the following month, the 60-year-old proprietor will keep serving up his hearty Italian cuisine via the catering company that has the same name as the restaurant that will soon be shuttered.

93 Years of Business

Tony's Ybor Restaurant, which has been in business for 93 years and has a cafeteria-style buffet, will shut down on September 2 after providing Italian food and cuisine from Ybor City.

“It has been a wonderful run,” he wrote on Facebook. “Some people are gonna wonder why. It’s just time.”

People are responding shocked.

“The news comes as a shock,” Ybor City Lions Club president Gene Siudut said. “The Scaglione family are as much a part of the fabric that weaves Ybor City as the lampposts and cigar factories.”

“Tampa won’t be the same without Tony’s,” said political consultant Victor R. DiMaio. “It’s a melting pot. No matter whether you are rich or poor, young or old, you ate at Tony’s. Tony’s accepted everybody. Eating there always felt like a family gathering.”