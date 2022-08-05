Tampa, FL

$12,478 Child Labor Penalty For Chick-fil-A Restaurant

Chick-fil-A's policies have been called into question before.

Fined for Child Labor

The United States Department of Labor (DOL) levied a fine against a Chick-fil-A location in Tampa on August 2 for breaking child labor regulations and employing minors in violation of those rules. After officials learned that middle school-aged workers at a local Chick-fil-A were being overworked, the restaurant faces the possibility of a severe fine.

$12,478 Penalty

Investigators discovered that the fast-food restaurant, which is owned by Brito Enterprises of Tampa Inc., allowed 17 employees between the ages of 14 and 15 to work at the establishment after 7 p.m. or for more than three hours during a school day between the holiday of Labor Day and the first of June.

The owner of the franchise was issued a civil money penalty in the amount of $12,478 as a consequence of the violation of requirements of the Fair Labor Standards Act pertaining to the employment of children.

Chick-fil-employment A's policies have been called into question before, so this is not the first time the fast food restaurant chain has been in the spotlight for this issue.

"Employers must familiarize themselves with the working conditions that come with hiring minor employees. While gaining meaningful work experience is a good thing, it should not interfere with a child’s educational opportunities," said Wage and Hour Division District Director Nicolas Ratmiroff in a statement. "We encourage employers to access our Youthrules.gov website or contact the Wage and Hour Division to learn how to keep these young workers safe on the job."

# Restaurant# Child Labour# Chick Fil A# Fines# Department of Labor

