These Tampa Restaurants Are Offering Deals To Help You Fight Inflation

Restaurants and Bras are Offering Deals To Tampa Customers

This year, our wallets have taken a hit from inflation due to the increased cost of everything from transportation and groceries to going out to eat.

The following is a list of local companies that are giving discounts to assist customers to make ends meet during this difficult economic time.

Bulla Gastrobar

By entering the coupon code "Bullasm," you may get a discount of 15% on any and all takeout orders.

American Social

Visit American Social from Monday through Friday to take advantage of the money-saving deals. Monday through Friday, from 4 to 7 p.m., we host our "Social Hour," during which hand-crafted cocktails, liquor, wine, and beer are offered for $5 to $8 off their regular prices.

Every Monday is Burger Monday at AmSo, and all day long, any of their burgers can be had for less than $10.

On Tuesdays, Taco and Tequila offer all-you-can-eat tacos and tequila drinks for $5 to $16. Options include blackened Mahi, Buffalo chicken, and ropa vieja tacos.

Hawkers Asian Street Food

Monday through Thursday from 3 to 6 o'clock in the afternoon, Hawkers hosts its "happy hour." Get fifty percent off baos and beers, three dollars off any and all alcoholic beverages, and select small meals for only five dollars.

Rocco’s Tacos and Tequila Bar

Mezcal Mondays are Rocco's Tacos' way of brightening up an otherwise dreary day of the week.

On Mondays, all Mezcal margaritas, shooters, and flights are available at a discount of fifty percent.