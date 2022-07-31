Washington, DC

Glossier Opens New Location In Washington D.C.

Bryan Dijkhuizen

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zXKuH_0gz07U1H00
Charisse Kenion on Unsplash

Note From The Author

The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: hypebae and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

New Glossier Location

Washington, District of Columbia, is now home to Glossier's sixth standalone retail presence.

Glossier, Inc. was established in 2014 on the principle that the creation of beauty does not take place in a boardroom; rather, it occurs when you are a participant in the process.

The Washington, District of Columbia location pays homage to the "Jet Age" of the 1940s with its posh and sophisticated aviation motif. The shop, which can be found in the Georgetown neighborhood of Washington, DC, is decorated with vintage touches and has a pastel, minimalist design that flows into the whole idea.

Upon arriving, visitors will get the impression that they have arrived at a trendy hot pink airport.

On the first floor, there is lighting that is reminiscent of airport runways and plane windows. Visitors will then ascend a set of stairs to reach an open, light-filled second floor that is tastefully arranged with Glossier's full range of products and gorgeous spaces that are perfect for taking selfies.

At each and every one of their retail locations, Glossier collaborates with neighborhood nonprofits whose work has a direct bearing on the community in which they are located.

They are proud to announce that Glossier will be donating $5 USD to BUILD Metro DC for every Luggage Tag that is sold at Glossier D.C. BUILD Metro DC is a non-profit organization that works with youth in inner-city communities to build career success, entrepreneurial mindsets, and opportunity. Glossier is proud to announce that they will be donating this money.

# Retail# Glossier# Shop# Store# Local

