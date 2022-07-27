12-Year Old Child Lost In Miami Airport By American Airlines

She paid $150 extra to get her to the plane

Horror Flight To Miami

American Airlines informed a mother whose daughter was traveling alone from Tennessee to Miami that her daughter had gone missing after being permitted to depart the aircraft. The flight traveled from Tennessee to Miami.

According to reports from MailOnline and the New York Post, Monica Gilliam paid an additional $150 for a chaperone to escort her daughter, who was 12 years old at the time, through Miami airport.

However, an hour after her flight landed, Monica received a phone call informing her that the airline did not know where her daughter was.

She was traveling to see her father and was flying alone from Chattanooga to Miami last week when she was permitted to leave despite wearing a lanyard to signify that she was not with an adult. She was on her way to see her father.

"Not one AA employee stopped her to see if she had an adult [with her]," Gilliam said in the video. "Not one Miami airport employee stopped her and even the TSA agent when she left the secured area and went into baggage claim didn't stop her either," she said.

According to what the mother claimed in her video that was posted online, the little girl was able to get in touch with her father, who was then able to walk her around the airport terminal and eventually locate her.

American Airlines has said that it "cares profoundly" for its young customers, that it has "very seriously" taken the occurrence, and that it is investigating the matter.