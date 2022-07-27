Miami, FL

12-Year Old Child Lost In Miami Airport By American Airlines

Bryan Dijkhuizen

She paid $150 extra to get her to the plane

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2eKOSP_0gv7IlrT00
Daniel Lee on Unsplash

Note From The Author

The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: businessinsider and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

Horror Flight To Miami

American Airlines informed a mother whose daughter was traveling alone from Tennessee to Miami that her daughter had gone missing after being permitted to depart the aircraft. The flight traveled from Tennessee to Miami.

According to reports from MailOnline and the New York Post, Monica Gilliam paid an additional $150 for a chaperone to escort her daughter, who was 12 years old at the time, through Miami airport.

However, an hour after her flight landed, Monica received a phone call informing her that the airline did not know where her daughter was.

She was traveling to see her father and was flying alone from Chattanooga to Miami last week when she was permitted to leave despite wearing a lanyard to signify that she was not with an adult. She was on her way to see her father.

"Not one AA employee stopped her to see if she had an adult [with her]," Gilliam said in the video. "Not one Miami airport employee stopped her and even the TSA agent when she left the secured area and went into baggage claim didn't stop her either," she said.

According to what the mother claimed in her video that was posted online, the little girl was able to get in touch with her father, who was then able to walk her around the airport terminal and eventually locate her.

American Airlines has said that it "cares profoundly" for its young customers, that it has "very seriously" taken the occurrence, and that it is investigating the matter.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Airport# Lost Kid# Miami# Local# News

Comments / 4

Published by

Sharing the latest local stories related to the economy and more E: bryan.dijkhuizen@protonmail.com

N/A
7116 followers

More from Bryan Dijkhuizen

Science Says 1% Of The World Is Autistic

Women can be autistic too. In some parts of the world and society, autism is still thought to occur only in men and boys. Of course, this is not the case but because of this misconception, women and girls obviously have it harder in this hypersocial society that is set up for extroverts.

Read full story
Washington, DC

Glossier Opens New Location In Washington D.C.

The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: hypebae and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

Read full story
Tampa, FL

Shawn Mendes Cancels Tour Event In Tampa, Florida

By Josiah VanDien - Own work, CC BY-SA 4.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=61935032. The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following:wfla and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

Read full story
Wisconsin State

Walmart Will Remodel Their Stores In Wisconsin: $150M Including Job Opportunities

The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following:postcrescent and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

Read full story
1 comments
Parsippany-troy Hills, NJ

New Housing Project In Parsippany: More Affordable Houses

The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following:parsippanyfocus and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

Read full story
Tampa, FL

Wild Fork Opens New Store In Tampa

The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following:thatssotampaand for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

Read full story

Camp McDonald's: $1 Crispy Chicken Sandwich Offer

The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following:Thrillist and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

Read full story
Arkansas State

Walmart Opens Second Health Store In Arkansas

The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following:ArkansasOnline and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

Read full story
6 comments
Maine State

Chipotle Restaurant Permanently Closed In Maine

The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following:Washington Post, New York Times and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

Read full story
8 comments

$64 Million Housing Plan Announced For New York, Governor Announced Today

The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following:Official New York Website and for information about individuals he used Wikipedia.

Read full story
Detroit, MI

$203M Housing Plan Announced In Detroit

The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following:Freep, detroitmi and for information about individuals he used Wikipedia.

Read full story
3 comments
Marshfield, MO

McDonald's Sign War In Missouri Trending On Social Media

The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following:USA TODAY, BoredPanda, and for information about individuals he used Wikipedia.

Read full story
3 comments

Teen Finds Cigarette In Her Meal At Burger King Mississippi

The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following:ndtv, New York Post, and for information about individuals he used Wikipedia.

Read full story
20 comments
Florida State

60 McDonald's Restaurants To Be Sold In Florida

The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following:WFLA and for information about individuals he used Wikipedia.

Read full story
28 comments
Hattiesburg, MS

Walmart Is Closing Location In Mississippi

The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: wdam.com and for information about individuals he used Wikipedia.

Read full story
25 comments
Miami, FL

1700+ Appartments To Be Build In Downtown Miami, City Announces

The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following:The Next Miami, TopHotel.news, City Documents, and for information about individuals he used Wikipedia.

Read full story
4 comments
Tampa, FL

The City Of Tampa Will Improve Neighborhood Infrastructure

Keeping everything safe is the keyphrase of this project. The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: abcactionnews.com and for information about individuals he used Wikipedia.

Read full story
Tampa, FL

Rental Scams In Tampa Are Driving Realtors Crazy

The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: abcactionnews.com and for information about individuals he used Wikipedia.

Read full story
2 comments

Senator Charles Schumer Tries To Pass Same-sex Marriage Bill

An important step in the right direction for the United States. The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: The Hill, CNN Politics, and for information about individuals he used Wikipedia.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy